‘Heroes who never came home’: Marco Island pays tribute to fallen military on Memorial Day

Lance Shearer

Correspondent

Marco Island’s Memorial Day observances have been shuffled around the island a bit. On Monday morning, they came more or less full circle. As American Legion Post 404 Commander Lee Rubenstein, master of ceremonies for this and many previous year’s Memorial and Veterans Day events pointed out, “we went from the cemetery to Veterans’ Park (in a different corner of the park), to the Lutheran Church, and now here.” And that doesn’t mention the two years when there was no Memorial Day event during the COVID pandemic.

The ceremony on Monday morning at 11 o’clock was held at the new bandshell at Veterans’ Community Park, which will presumably offer a stable, longtime venue for the event. Hundreds of retired service members and their families, well-wishers and patriotic Islanders came out to hear the speeches and the music and pay tribute to those who went to war and never came home, paying the ultimate price for their country’s freedom.

Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees congratulated the Marco citizens of nearly 20 years ago, “who voted to buy this piece of property we’re sitting on. You were willing to spend $10 million on some vague future promise” without knowing exactly what shape the park would take.

In his remarks, Rubenstein said “today Marco Island offers our respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Today is all about those who aren’t here. It’s all about those who should be here. Each fallen service member had dreams, aspirations and loved ones waiting for them,” but never were able to return and continue with their lives.

He gave a shoutout to the families of the fallen, noting “they did not stand alone. They were supported by families who shared their sacrifice. We don’t know them all – but we owe them all.”

Rubenstein stepped down from the dais and took the microphone into the crowd to pay special tribute to the three “Greatest Generation” World War II veterans in attendance, John Basic, Sal Sciarrino, and Don Mills. Part of a dwindling cadre of WWII vets, they are all in their 90s. with Sciarrino due to reach 100 in December.

A poignant ringing of the Marco Island Fire-Rescue Dept. bell sounded 33 times, one for each member of the island’s American Legion post who has passed away. The most recent addition to that roster was Jack Patterson, Army artillery officer and longtime civic activist who was honored with the chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

Veterans stood when their service anthem was played over the sound system, colors were presented, and over the ceremony, the flags, including Old Glory, the POW-MIA flag, and the Florida flag all flew at half-staff.

Air Force veteran, and State House candidate, Yvette Bennaroch addressed the group, and Rose Kramer took on the challenging assignment of singing the “Star Spangled Banner” a cappella, before providing the ceremony with a rousing rendition of “God Bless the USA.”

Rubenstein thanked those who helped make the day possible, including flowers from Marco Island Florist, the MIPD color guard, and John and Susanne Bush, who took the lead in planting 2,500 American flags along Collier Blvd. As is traditional, the ceremony closed with Craig Greusel playing a somber rendition of the haunting melody “Taps.”