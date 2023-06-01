3 To Do: Celebrating nature and waterfronts, more

Marco Eagle

1. Activities all month: Visit Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Head outdoors for one of Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary many guided tours all summer.

Early admission day free for members is 7-8 a.m., Saturday, June 3. The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Tickets available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.

More events at corkscrew.audubon.org/events or 239-348-9151 and in Things2Do, 2B.

MORE3 To Know: Interstate race, bicyclist and panther killed

ANDSWFLA To Do List: Concerts, comedy and more

ALSO‘This is a colossal waste of our time’: More noise about noise on Marco

2. On display now: Paul Arsenault: ‘Reflections’

“Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display not through July 28.

The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection. Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay.

Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition.

The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is at 300 Tower Road in Naples.

3. This weekend: Michael Blackson at Off the Hook

Ghana-born comedian Michael Blackson ― who's appeared in 39 movies ― performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $49 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

MOREClass of 2023: Marco Island Academy graduates 60 seniors

AND‘Heroes who never came home’: Marco Island pays tribute to fallen military on Memorial Day

ALSOTigertail/Sand Dollar restoration resumes