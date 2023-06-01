Kiwanis supports RIF and YReads

Maureen Chodaba

Books are our best friends. Those words, spoken to me by my grandmother many years ago, instilled a love of the written word that will live in my heart forever. As a child, I was always mesmerized as characters, from the Cat in the Hat to Nancy Drew, would spring to life from the pages.

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island recently celebrated the love of reading through Reading is Fundamental (RIF) at Manatee Elementary School and the YReads literacy initiative at the YMCA of Collier County-Marco.

RIF is the nation’s largest children’s literacy non-profit. The organization is committed to providing an opportunity for every child to learn how to read, own books, and achieve their highest potential in life. Kiwanis Clubs across America have partnered with RIF to support the implementation of these goals. The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island worked diligently throughout the year to raise funds to purchase books for this cause.

Third, fourth, and fifth grade students at Manatee Elementary School were provided the opportunity to choose from a vast assortment of books. Kiwanis volunteers assisted in the check-out process, instructing each student to write their name inside the front cover as that book will be their gift to own and cherish – a best friend forever.

That same day, Kiwanis members proceeded on to the Youth Development Center of the YMCA with hundreds more books for YReads. This literacy program provides the opportunity for at-risk and disadvantaged children in kindergarten through fourth grade to improve their reading skills through mentoring and after-school/summer reading programs.

Literacy can and will open the door to a journey of learning for our youth. They are our future. The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island is proud to be a part of this mission in our commitment to serve the children of the world, one child and one community at a time.

To learn more about the Kiwanis Club, including membership information, visit marcokiwanis.com. All are welcome and encouraged to join!