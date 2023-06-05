3 To Do: ‘Evening On Fifth,’ Paramore performs, more

Marco Eagle

1. Thursday: ‘Evening On Fifth’

Enjoy night of live music, food and fun.

“Evening On Fifth” is along Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Thursday, June 8. Also enjoy shopping and dancing in downtown Naples.

For more call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

2. Wednesday: Michael Paramore at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Hurricane Ian exhibit at Tribby Arts Center

Artists and writers from Shell Point Retirement Community reflect on Hurricane Ian and look to the future in a new exhibit called “Seven Months Since.”

Sixty-six artists and photographers will display their works alongside haikus, short narratives and other written works from nine resident writers. Now through June 22. Free.

The Shell Point, Legacy, and Overlook Galleries in Tribby Arts Center at Shell Point Retirement Community, 17281 On Par Blvd., south Fort Myers.

Information: 415-5667 or tribbyartscenter.com.