3 To Do: ‘SpaceCon,’ Happy Hour for Hope and Pride

1. This weekend: SWFL ‘SpaceCon’ comes to Cape Coral

The sci-fi and comic-book convention comes to Cape Coral for the first time.

Expect celebrity guests, panel discussions, vendors, gaming tournaments and demos, cosplay and more. This year’s celebrities include Hollywood stuntman Brett Heneise (“V.R. Troopers,” “Star Trek Deep Space Nine,” “Star Trek Voyager”), actor Ellie Darcey-Alden (Young Lily Evans in “Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows: Part 2”), DC comic-book artist Rags Morales (“JSA,” “Hawkman,” “Identity Crisis”) and voice actors D.C. Douglas (Yoshikage Kira “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable,” Albert Wesker in the Resident Evil games) and Ogie Banks (Clawd Wolf “Monster High,” Luke Cage and Miles Morales in “Ultimate Spider-Man”).

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10. $12 in advance, $15 at the door ($12 at the door for those in costume). Free for kids younger than 12 with each paid adult admission, $5 for additional kids. German American Social Club, 2101 S.W. Pine Island Road, Cape Coral.

Information: swflspacecon.com.

2. Tuesday: Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope’s next Happy Hour for Hope will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 6, at CJ’s on the Bay.

The event will feature a spread of appetizers donated by CJ’s and drinks at happy hour prices. Morris said.

“We are really appreciative of the Phelan Family Brands and all their support. These Happy Hours are really important to our fundraising,” said Bill Morris.

Live entertainment will be provided by Rosetta Stone.

Admission is $20.00 and everyone is invited. The events are open to the public. All funds raised will be used to purchase food product for the annual Meals of Hope packaging event tentatively scheduled on Nov. 18.

Information: mohmi.org or meals-of-hope.org.

3. Saturday: Naples Pride at Cambier Park

Naples Pride celebrates diversity and unity, educates the community on LGBTQ issues and promotes equal rights for all.

Naples Pride Fest 2023 is from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S.

Cost is $25 for VIP admission and $5 general admission. Attendees must be older than 18 to buy a VIP ticket and see drag shows.

More at naplespride.org.

