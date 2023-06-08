SWFLA To Do List: Pirate Day, ‘Jurassic Quest’ and more

Marco Eagle

JUNE

Comedian Dat Phan of ‘Last Comic Standing’

Dat Phan was the first winner of “Last Comic Standing.” He returns for more stand-up comedy at Snappers. Larry Venturino opens. At 6 and 8:30 p.m., Saturday, June 8-10. $25-$30. Snappers Laugh In Comedy Café, 8595 College Parkway, Unit 270, south Fort Myers. 479-5233 or snapperslaughin.com.

Jim Breuer at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 11, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. Cost: $40 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Music in the Garden

Area musicians perform noon-2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. The Music in the Garden concert is included with Garden admission. More at 239-643-7275 or naplesgarden.org.

Cape Coral Museum of History birthday celebration

The Cape Coral museum celebrates its 43rd anniversary with a vintage car show (9 a.m. to noon only), a free open house, live entertainment and more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10. Free. Cape Coral Museum of History, 544 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 772-7037 or capecoralmuseum.org.

Organ music at Artis―Naples

Festival of Great Organ Music ― All the Stops: Some of the best organists in Southwest Florida perform Bach, Mendelssohn and more at the 28th annual concert. Organized by Artis―Naples and the American Guild of Organists. Full program to be announced. At 3 p.m., Sunday, June 11. $20. Artis―Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Cultural Park Theater’s 'Crimes of the Heart'

Last chance to see the heartwarming, Tony Award-nominated comedy-drama. The story involves three sisters reuniting in Mississippi after one of them shoots an abusive husband. Now through Sunday, June 11. $26. Cultural Park Theater, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. 772-5862 or culturalparktheater.com.

Paul Farahvar at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

DeRay Davis at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Summer Beer Fest at Fort Myers Brewing Co.

Celebrate the summer with four days of live music, more than 50 specialty beers, food truck rallies and more. Thursday through Sunday, June 15-18. Free. Fort Myers Brewing Co., 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Unit 28, south Fort Myers. 313-6576 or fmbrew.com.

Marco Island Historical Museum celebrates Pirate Day

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) and Collier County Museums invite the public to join them in celebrating Pirate Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, June 16, on the campus of the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM). The event is free and will include fun games and activities for children and families. Games will include Walk the Plank, Pick Your Pirate Name, Hook-hand Ring Toss, Pin the Eyepatch and more. There also will be a chance to win pirate booty from the MIHM treasure chest. Pizza will be available for purchase from Antonio’s Brick Oven Pizza. Large groups are asked to call in advance, 239-252-1440. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible.

Jurassic Quest at Lee Civic Center

The giant animatronic dinosaurs are back for another visit. This touring show features life-sized, moving, roaring dinos. Plus dino rides, fossils, inflatables and more. Friday through Sunday, June 16-18. $22 for regular admission, $35 for kids admission and unlimited rides and activities (ages 2-10 only). Rides and activities cost extra. Parking is $6. Lee Civic Center, 11831 Bayshore Road, North Fort Myers. 543-8368 or leeciviccenter.com.

Dueling Pianos at Davis Art Center

Pianists Tommy Smith and Paul Nicodemi take audience song suggestions and play them live on two back-to-back grand pianos. The concert opens the Davis Art Center’s Sounds of Summer Series. At 7:30 p.m., Friday, June 16. $10-$15. Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., downtown Fort Myers. Information: 333-1933 or sbdac.com.

Juneteenth Community Festival in Clemente Park

Celebrate the holiday with vendors, live entertainment, arts and crafts, kids games, a bounce house, food and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The annual festival is presented by the Dunbar Festival Committee, the Lee County Black History Society, The African Coalition of Southwest Florida and the City of Fort Myers. Free admission, although advanced registration is requested. Roberto Clemente Park, 3265 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers. facebook.com/dunbarfestivalcommitteeinc

Father's Day Car Show

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Miromar Outlets bring dad and enjoy display of custom and exotic cars presented by the Cool Cruisers of SWFL. Near Playland. The outlets are at exit 123, off Interstate 75 on Miromar Outlets Boulevard in Estero, between Naples and Fort Myers. Information: miromaroutlets.com.

Luis Diaz at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Summer Solstice at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There’s many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 5 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, celebrate Summer Solstice by watching the sunset from the boardwalk on the year’s longest day. Explore boardwalk until 8:30 (sunset is 8:21 p.m.). It’s $8 for adults, $3 ages 6-14.The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit. For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

Ginger Billy at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, June 23; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Grateful Dead tribute band

The Miami-based Unlimited Devotion performs throughout Florida. At 8 p.m., Saturday, June 24. $20-$30. South Street City Oven and Grill at Founders Square, 8845 Founders Square Drive, Naples. 331-4149 or southstreetnaples.com.

Scott Stapp at Seminole Casino

The former Creed frontman returns to Southwest Florida. His solo hits include “Survivor,” “Purpose For Pain” and “The Great Divide.” His hits with Creed include “Higher,” “My Sacrifice” and “With Arms Wide Open.” At 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24. $59 and $89. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. 658-1313 or moreinparadise.com.

Lab Theater’s 'Save Hamlet'

Mark Harvey Levine’s world-premiere spoof of Shakespeare's most famous play. The joke-packed comedy sees Hamlet’s friends fighting evil kings, the narrative and even giant pool noodles. The play was a runner-up for Lab Theater’s 2022 Louise Wigglesworth Excellence in Playwriting Award. Now through June 24. $35 ($10 for students). The show contains raunchy humor but is rated for all ages. The Laboratory Theater of Florida, 1634 Woodford Ave., downtown Fort Myers. 218-0481 or laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

Jimmy Shubert at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Corkscrew butterfly identification workshop

There’s many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, learn about local butterflies and their host plants and how to identify commonly seen species. Workshop includes visit to pollinator garden and different habitats to practice identification skills. Free (Sanctuary admission required). The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit. For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

Early Birding Walk at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There’s many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 8 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, July 11, Aug. 22, Sept. 19 and Sept. 26, experience sights and sounds of the awakening swamp with a naturalist guiding guests on boardwalk. Learn tips on identification, about the birds' habits and importance of the native upland and freshwater wetland plants and habitats that occur at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. Cost $30 per person (nonmembers). Members-Only Early Admission Days: 7-8 a.m., June 10, 17 and 24, members can enjoy Sanctuary early. Admission included with membership. The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit. For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

Al Wilkerson at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Sunset Stroll at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There’s many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 6:30 until 9 p.m., Thursday, June 28, naturalist-guided boardwalk tour leads you into the swamp as the day draws to a close. Watch the sun set from the Observation Tower, and as twilight approaches, listen to the changes in sounds as the day becomes night. $40. The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit. For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

Jeff Dye at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, June 30; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

Hurricane Ian exhibit at Tribby Arts Center

Artists and writers from Shell Point Retirement Community reflect on Hurricane Ian and look to the future in a new exhibit called “Seven Months Since.” Sixty-six artists and photographers will display their works alongside haikus, short narratives and other written works from nine resident writers. Now through June 22. Free. The Shell Point, Legacy, and Overlook Galleries in Tribby Arts Center at Shell Point Retirement Community, 17281 On Par Blvd., south Fort Myers. Information: 415-5667 or tribbyartscenter.com.

A Cracker at The Ritz held over

After selling out its original three-month run, “A Cracker at The Ritz,” the social satire about life in Florida, is extending its Bonita Springs run through June. It is performed at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays at the Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium on Bonita Beach. The new dates are June 13 and 27. For tickets go to artcenterbonita.org or call 239-495-8989.

Paul Arsenault: ‘Reflections’

“Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display not through July 28. The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection. Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay. Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is at 300 Tower Road in Naples.

Three Degrees of Separation: Artistic Connections in the Permanent Collection

New exhibit runs through July 30 on first floor of The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Exhibition unites range of works from the museum’s permanent collection in a new interpretation to tell the story of artistic connections in the Americas between 1907 and 1968. Divided into five sections, each explores aspects of Modern art. Information: bakermuseum.org.

‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit

The Marco Island Historical Society presents a new exhibit, “Queen of Marco and the Creation of Collier County,” at the Marco Island Historical Museum, now through Aug. 5. The exhibit is part of Collier County’s centennial celebration. The exhibit explores the role played by Tommie Barfield in creating Collier County. Known by many as the Queen of Marco, she was a staunch lobbyist for Marco Island’s needs when it was still a part of Lee County. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

The Pigeon is in Naples

"The Pigeon Comes to Naples! A Mo Willems Exhibit" is now open at the Golisano Children's Museum of Naples (CMON), 15080 Livingston Road, Naples. Visit the whimsical world of children's author, animator and voice actor Mo Willems and his cast of lovable characters. The exhibit runs through Sept. 3. cmon.org or 239-514-0084.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972. Note: Starting May 1, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

JULY

Guided Forest Bathing Meditation at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There’s many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 9 until 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, Aug. 4, connect with nature and listen, look, and breathe the beauty of the world’s largest virgin bald cypress forest. This is a guided sensory experience. Free with Sanctuary admission, suggested $5 donation for instructor. The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit. For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

