Comedy Summer Series continues at Arts Center Theatre

Will Watts

Correspondent

Are you ready to laugh? The Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island has lined up some noteworthy comedy for a new Summer series featuring the talents of Dat Phan, RC Smith, and Julie Scoggins.

Phan makes his appearance on June 11, followed by Smith on July 21, and Scoggins on Aug. 18.

Phan, the original winner of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” brings his signature charm and observational humor to the stage including anecdotes about his Vietnamese heritage, everyday life, and cultural differences.

Smith, a comedy veteran with appearances on “The Tonight Show” and Comedy Central, is a master of crowd interaction and quick-witted improvisation. His infectious energy and ability to find humor in any situation make him a true crowd favorite, leaving audiences in stitches from start to finish.

Scoggins, with her razor-sharp wit and Southern charm, brings a unique perspective to the stage. With a knack for finding humor in everyday situations and her own life experiences, Scoggins is a captivating performer who leaves audiences wanting more.

“We are thrilled to bring such incredible comedic talent to the Arts Center Theatre for our Comedy Summer Series,” said Hyla Crane, the theater's executive director. “Dat Phan, RC Smith, and Julie Scoggins are renowned for their comedic prowess, and we know our audience will have an unforgettable time laughing along with them.”

Tickets are now available for purchase through the Marco Island Center for the Arts website marcoislandart.org/comedy-series/ or by calling 239-394-4221. As seating is limited, comedy enthusiasts are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid missing out on these fantastic summer comedy shows.

‘Til Death Do Us Part’ coming

Coming to Arts Center Theatre for a special engagement on July 30, is “Til Death Do Us Part …You First!” Performances will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Directed by Academy Award-nominee Chazz Palminteri, “Til Death Do Us Part … You First!” is a one-man tour-de-force performance about the ups and downs of love and marriage.

Combining fast-paced comedy with a grounded sense of pathos, the 90-minute production written and performed by Peter Fogel chronicles the comedian’s personal journey to find acceptance.

The journey begins when Fogel receives a greeting card from Palminteri, who agrees to direct the solo show on the condition that Fogel tells a truthful and honest story about his previous relationships. Throughout the evening, Palminteri’s voice wafts on stage, playing the part of the wise therapist, forcing Fogel to revisit his past relationships and confront his flaws.

Peter Fogel has worked on numerous projects for stage and screen, including “Comedy Strip Live,” “Comedy on the Road,” “Married With Children,” Unhappily Ever After, Chicago Sons (with Jason Bateman), and Men Behaving Badly (Rob Schneider). Fogel is best known for starring in the national tour of Steve Solomon’s show “My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m In Therapy!”

Tickets for “Til Death Do Us Part …You First!” are available now under Live Entertainment in the Arts Center Theatre tab of Marco Island Center for the Arts website marcoislandart.org/live-entertainment/ or by calling 239-394-4221.

Ticket prices for this special engagement are $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

