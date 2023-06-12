3 To Do: ‘Pirate Day,’ ‘Artistic Connections’ and comedy

Marco Eagle

1. Friday: Marco Island Historical Museum celebrates ‘Pirate Day'

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) and Collier County Museums invite the public to join them in celebrating Pirate Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, June 16, on the campus of the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM).

The event is free and will include fun games and activities for children and families. Games will include Walk the Plank, Pick Your Pirate Name, Hook-hand Ring Toss, Pin the Eyepatch and more. There also will be a chance to win pirate booty from the MIHM treasure chest.

Pizza will be available for purchase from Antonio’s Brick Oven Pizza. Large groups are asked to call in advance, 239-252-1440.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free and the site is handicapped accessible.

2. Three Degrees of Separation: Artistic Connections in the Permanent Collection

New exhibit runs through July 30 on first floor of The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Exhibition unites range of works from the museum’s permanent collection in a new interpretation to tell the story of artistic connections in the Americas between 1907 and 1968.

Divided into five sections, each explores aspects of Modern art.

Information: bakermuseum.org.

3. Paul Farahvar, DeRay Davis at Off the Hook

Paul Farahvar performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. DeRay Davis perform at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

Both are at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

More:3 To Know: Mosquito season is here; 4 orangutans coming to Naples Zoo

And:SWFLA To Do List: Summer Beer Fest, Dueling Pianos, more