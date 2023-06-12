Social Scene: Kiwanis Hosts Happy Hour for Hope

Maureen Chodaba

On Marco Island, Happy Hours for Hope celebrate good times for a good cause. Sunrise Rotary, Noontime Rotary, and the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island take turns hosting these monthly gatherings that raise funds for Meals of Hope in the mission to eliminate hunger in Collier County. Admission to each Happy Hour for Hope is a suggested donation of $20.

CJs on the Bay was the place to be as the Kiwanis Club recently hosted the June Happy Hour for Hope. Attendees enjoyed a selection of appetizers and happy hour beverages while dancing to the feel-good sounds of Rosetta Stone, aka Kiwanian Rose Kraemer.

Meals of Hope is also supported by Friends of Hope, special individuals and companies who have all donated at least $650 ($750 for businesses) to the cause.

A 50-50 drawing always adds to the fun and funds of the happy hours, and June’s turnout was no exception. The happy winner was Catherine Thomas, a Friend of Hope who generously donated her winnings back to the cause.

Proceeds from all Happy Hours for Hope will be used to purchase raw food materials for the Meals of Hope packaging event in November.

