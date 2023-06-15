3 To Do: Father’s Day weekend suggestions

Marco Eagle

1. Take dad to food truck rally

Riptide Brewing Co., 28120 Hunters Ridge Blvd., Bonita Springs, from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17, will host Truck Yeah! A Food Truck Rally! Five food vendors attending are The Hummingbird Table, Cosmic Cupcake Creations, Easy Cheesy Homemade Pasta, The Wiggle Bar (just for pups!) and La Bamba Food Truck.

Collier County Domestic Animal Services will be there to adopt out puppies, Eva’s Closet will be accepting donations for children with live music from 6-8 p.m.

More on Facebook or riptidebrewingcompany.com.

2. This weekend: Father's Day Car Show

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, at Miromar Outlets bring dad and enjoy display of custom and exotic cars presented by the Cool Cruisers of SWFL. Near Playland.

The outlets are at exit 123, off Interstate 75 on Miromar Outlets Boulevard in Estero, between Naples and Fort Myers.

Information: miromaroutlets.com.

3. Sunday: Father's Day brunch, Italian style

The public is invited for a Father's Day brunch Sunday, June 18, at the Naples Italian American Foundation, 7035 Airport-Pulling Road, Naples.

Special Italian meats, pastas, cheeses, eggs and more. Reservations required; Doors open at 11:30 a.m., buffet at 12:30 p.m. cost: $35 members, $45 non-members.

RSVP by June 16 at 239-597-5210 or email niaf@niafoundation.org.

