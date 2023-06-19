3 To Do: A Corkscrew solstice, Ginger Billy at Off the Hook, more

Marco Eagle

1. Wednesday: Summer Solstice at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There’s many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 5 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, celebrate Summer Solstice by watching the sunset from the boardwalk on the year’s longest day. Explore boardwalk until 8:30 (sunset is 8:21 p.m.). It’s $8 for adults, $3 ages 6-14.

The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members.

Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.

For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

2. Thursday: Ginger Billy at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, June 23; and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. Cost: $35 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. On display now: ‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit

The Marco Island Historical Society presents a new exhibit, “Queen of Marco and the Creation of Collier County,” at the Marco Island Historical Museum, now through Aug. 5.

The exhibit is part of Collier County’s centennial celebration.

The exhibit explores the role played by Tommie Barfield in creating Collier County. Known by many as the Queen of Marco, she was a staunch lobbyist for Marco Island’s needs when it was still a part of Lee County.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

