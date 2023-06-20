Calusa Garden Club awards 2023 scholarships

Sara Wolf

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island recently announced the two recipients of the club’s college scholarships for 2023.

Lexi Smith, 2023 graduate of Marco Island Academy, and Easton Prodanov, 2023 graduate of First Baptist Academy are this year’s winners.

Both scholarship recipients have been active in exploring or protecting our Marco Island and South Florida environment. Environmental protection is one of the three areas pursued by Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island; the other two are horticulture and floral design.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island's two scholarships of $1,250 each have been awarded to two young people who are going to make a difference in our future.

Prodanov plans to study the sciences in college, and highlighted in his application his love of fishing, boating and studying our South Florida waters and wildlife.

Smith wrote in her application that she has been gardening since a young age and plans to pursue scientific research in college. Smith gained field experience in environmental studies in a partnership program with Audubon of the Western Everglades and was instrumental in forming an Environmental Conservation Organization at Marco Island Academy in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Rose Hall at the Marco Island Branch Library. If you are interested in membership, please contact the Garden Club at calusagardenclub@yahoo.com. For updates and information, please visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

