The beauty within: Camp Marco provides life lessons to 18 high school campers

Will Watts

Correspondent

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church held the second Camp Marco from June 5 through 7 on the church campus.

The three-day camp was geared toward girls from Manatee Middle School, Lely High and Lorenzo Walker who are associated with the Girl Up Program. Camp Marco gave these 18 brilliant young women the opportunity to enjoy new experiences, strengthen friendships and enjoy a bit of relaxation.

Camp Marco was designed by a committee led by St. Mark’s Rector Jessica Babcock, Family Ministry Director Peggy Totten and Manatee Middle School teacher Erika Torres.

“It continues to be inspirational to see God at work in creating and forming our future leaders and St. Mark’s is happy to be part of their journey,” said Reverend Jessica Babcock.

Girl Up was founded by the United Nations in 2010 as a movement to advance girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders throughout the world. They believe that when girls rise, we all rise.

The theme of this year’s camp was “Beauty and the Beach.” Over our three days together, the program’s mission was encouraging the campers focus on how they are “Beautifully and wonderfully made” in the image of God (Psalm 139) and that true beauty comes from within. Activities included a boat and shelling trip, a beach day, hula dance lessons, art with our Artists in Residence, a Chopped Cooking Challenge and making Flower Mandalas with Reverend Jessica.

Every day they enjoyed spiritual time with Reverend Jessica and Counselor Joanne Augustin (a new graduate from Lely High) and music with Shane Totten, St. Mark’s No Exceptions Band Leader.

The campers were also treated to Starbucks each day thanks to the generosity of St. Mark’s parishioners who donated gift cards to the cause.

Erika Torres, Girl Up Leader and Manatee Middle School Literacy Coach said, “Camp Marco was such an incredible experience for these girls. St. Mark’s did a wonderful job of providing enriching, fun and varied activities. Watching them work together to make music, dance, and enjoy life was magical! St. Marks blessed these girls and created beautiful childhood memories for each and every one of them.”

