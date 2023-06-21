Social Scene: Just Friends June luncheon

Submitted

"Just Friends" enjoyed a June luncheon at their new venue, CJ's on the Bay. Our speaker was Carrie Coats, from Naples. She is a financial Advisor at Ameriprise Financial Services. We learned some financial facts and lingo while playing a fun jeopardy game. Prizes were awarded to the winning team. We also celebrated several birthdays and one new member, Carol Barnhart.

"Just Friends" is a social club for local women who have previously been in the Newcomers.

MoreCalusa Garden Club awards 2023 scholarships

AndNow You Know: Our Daily Bread receives $45,000 grant, turtle nest disturbed