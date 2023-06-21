Social Scene: Newcomers June luncheon

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

It was ‘Scavenger Hunt’ fun for June’s lunch theme.

Members broke into groups to find unique shapes and designs to take pictures of. Once completed, prizes were awarded.

Mini clubs “Dining Duo’s” gathered for dinner at The Island Gypsy and ‘Women on Water’ went on a pontoon ride for a shelling excursion.

After a delicious lunch the program concluded with great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join the fun, contact our membership chairs at marconewcomers.org.

