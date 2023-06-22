3 To Do: Mango Day, ‘Ed Wood’ and a Grateful Dead tribute

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Mango Day at Roberts Ranch

Head to Immokalee Pioneer Museum at Roberts Ranch, 1215 Roberts Ave. W., for Mango Day, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

The free event celebrates the incredibly versatile fruit, with activities and crafts for the whole family. Information: 239-252-2611 or colliermuseums.com.

2. See Tim Burton's ‘Ed Wood’ in Bonita

Watch Tim Burton’s 1994 cult-classic movie “Ed Wood” about notoriously the bad film director who's responsible for “Plan 9 From Outer Space” and other campy classics.

“Ed Wood” stars Johnny Depp, Martin Landau (which won him an Academy Award for his performance), Sarah Jessica Parker and Bill Murray.

The screening is part of the Film as Fine Art Series. 7 p.m. Monday, June 26. Cost: $8, admission includes one drink. The Moe Auditorium & Film Center at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 239-495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

3. Grateful Dead tribute band plays Naples

The Miami-based Grateful Dead tribute band Unlimited Devotion performs at 8 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at South Street City Oven and Grill at Founders Square, 8845 Founders Square Drive, Naples.

Tickets $20-$30.

More at 239-331-4149 or southstreetnaples.com.

More3 To Know: No Fourth fireworks at Naples Pier, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: Corkscrew butterfly walk, 'Save Hamlet' and more