3 To Do: A sunset stroll and a ‘Cracker at The Ritz’

1. Sunset Stroll at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There’s many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 6:30 until 9 p.m., Thursday, June 28, naturalist-guided boardwalk tour leads you into the swamp as the day draws to a close.

Watch the sun set from the Observation Tower, and as twilight approaches, listen to the changes in sounds as the day becomes night. $40. The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m.

Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit. For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

2. On display now: Paul Arsenault: ‘Reflections’

“Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display not through July 28.

The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection. Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay.

Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is at 300 Tower Road in Naples.

3. Last chance: A Cracker at The Ritz held over

After selling out its original three-month run, “A Cracker at The Ritz,” the social satire about life in Florida, is extending its Bonita Springs run through June.

It is performed at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays at the Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium on Bonita Beach. The new dates are June 27.

For tickets go to artcenterbonita.org or call 239-495-8989.

