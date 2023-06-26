SWFLA To Do List: Previewing area Fourth of July events

Marco Eagle

JUNE

Al Wilkerson at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Jeff Dye at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, June 30; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

JULY

Everglades City Independence Day Celebration

Event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at Everglades City Hall, 102 Copeland Ave., with opening ceremony, followed by parade at 10:30 a.m. Other activities inclulde contests, raffle and food to enjoy until 12:30 p.m. The day will conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. The celebration is at Everglades City Hall and McLeod Park and is free. The theme of this year’s Independence Day celebration at Everglades City is “100 Years of History.” Information: visitevergladescity.com/events/annual-independence-day-celebration-everglades-city/.

Estero Independence Day Historic Celebration

Kick off the Independence Day weekend with the Estero Historical Society in Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. At 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence by local historian Jacob Winge and the Estero Fire Rescue team will raise the flag. Information: estero-fl.gov/join-estero-historical-societys-independence-day-celebration-on-july-1/.

Independence Day Backyard Picnic Street Fest

Millennial Brewing Co., 1811 Royal Palm Ave., Fort Myers, is hosting its annual block party from noon-10 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at the brewery in downtown Fort Myers. Children can enjoy bounce houses, face painting and other various games with Fourth of July-themed cocktails for adults. Free parking and free admission. Food trucks will be at event. Information: https://fb.me/e/5rLOe6lfh.

Marco Island Fireworks

Marco Island July Fourth Fireworks: The skies light up on South Marco Beach, 130 S. Collier Blvd., begining at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

Naples Fourth of July Parade

The parade starts at Third Street South and 11th Avenue South to Fifth Avenue South onto Eighth Avenue South, returning back to 11th Avenue South. The event is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 4. Information: naplesgov.com/parksrec/page/4th-july-events.

East Naples Fourth of July Celebration

Annual event held in past years at Sugden Regional Park in East Naples moves to Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, with a band playing at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. No outside food and beverages allowed but they will be sold in the complex. And no grills or pets are allowed. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. Seating available in complex stadium (3,500 seats plus grass areas and bleacher seating). Additional seating on The Great Lawn & at The Cove. Carpooling is strongly urged, as a large crowd is expected and there is a limited number of parking spots at the complex. Information: playparadisecoast.com.

Star Spangled Bonita

The city of Bonita Springs hosts its annual Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The day begins with the Bonita Springs Firefighters Union’s annual parade at 9 a.m. The parade runs along Old 41 Road, from Kentucky Street to Rosemary Drive. Old 41 Road will close at 8:30 that morning. The remainder of the event will at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., from 6 to 9 p.m. with the Ben Allen Band performing and a fireworks display at dusk. At 5 p.m., Old 41 Road from Wilson Street to Childers Street will close until 10 p.m. Riverside Park. Information: cityofbonitasprings.org/star_spangled_bonita_-_july_4th_2023

Fourth of July Rooftop Bash

Get front row seats for the July Fourth downtown Fort Myers fireworks show from the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center’s rooftop sculpture garden, 2301 First St., Fort Myers. General admission tickets to event from 7-11 p.m. are $99 and includes beer and wine, food and entertainment. For $1,000, patrons can watch in a VIP lounge that seats six and includes an additional open bar and cocktail server. Guests can enjoy food provided by barbecue restaurant Big Nicks and rock n’ roll band Rosaline. Information: sbdac.com/4th/.

Hot Dogs for Heroes

The annual Fourth of July event is 4-10 p.m. with the chili dog-eating contest starting at 6 p.m. Free admission. All proceeds benefit the local American Legion Post, No. 38 chapter. City Tavern, 2206 Bay Street, Fort Myers. Information: mycitytavern.com/hotdogs/.

Red, White and Boom

The City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department holds its annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge. The event is free and runs 5-10 p.m. Country pop singer Dylan Scott headlines after A’Layahna Checo sings the national anthem. The Cape Coral Bridge and Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard will close at 3 a.m. July 4 so plan accordingly. Information: capeboom.com/home.

Sensory Sunday Independence Day Celebration

Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium, 340 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers, is hosting as sensory-friendly Independence Day event 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, July 2. An indoor fireworks with dimmed lighting and gentle piano music makes this program ideal for guests with autism spectrum disorder or sensory sensitivities. Each show is 40 minutes with a limit of 50 audience members per show. Admission is free for members, $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12. Food and dessert will be provided by Jimmy’s Smokin’ BBQ and Rita’s Italian Ice. Information: calusanature.org/sensory-sundays.

Freedom Fest

This annual downtown Fort Myers party for the whole family is 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Food trucks will be on hand, along with local artisan and business vendors and music from Deb and the Dynamics. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. if weather permits. The main stage will be waterside at the intersection of Hendry Street and Edwards Drive. Information: myriverdistrict.com/event/freedom-fest/#.

Guided Forest Bathing Meditation at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There’s many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 9 until 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, Aug. 4, connect with nature and listen, look, and breathe the beauty of the world’s largest virgin bald cypress forest. This is a guided sensory experience. Free with Sanctuary admission, suggested $5 donation for instructor. The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit. For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

Ted Nugent at Off the Hook

The Motor City Madman with hits including "Cat Scratch Fever" and "Wango Tango" brings his unique rock 'n' roll to Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. Tickets $59 and $79. More at 239-658-1313 or moreinparadise.com.

‘Til Death Do Us Part’ coming

Coming to Arts Center Theatre for a special engagement on July 30, is “Til Death Do Us Part …You First!” Performances will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Directed by Academy Award-nominee Chazz Palminteri, “Til Death Do Us Part … You First!” is a one-man tour-de-force performance about the ups and downs of love and marriage. Combining fast-paced comedy with a grounded sense of pathos, the 90-minute production written and performed by Peter Fogel chronicles the comedian’s personal journey to find acceptance.Tickets for “Til Death Do Us Part …You First!” are available now under Live Entertainment in the Arts Center Theatre tab of Marco Island Center for the Arts website marcoislandart.org/live-entertainment/ or by calling 239-394-4221. Ticket prices for this special engagement are $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

ONGOING

Three Degrees of Separation: Artistic Connections in the Permanent Collection

New exhibit runs through July 30 on first floor of The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Exhibition unites range of works from the museum’s permanent collection in a new interpretation to tell the story of artistic connections in the Americas between 1907 and 1968. Divided into five sections, each explores aspects of Modern art. Information: bakermuseum.org.

‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit

The Marco Island Historical Society presents a new exhibit, “Queen of Marco and the Creation of Collier County,” at the Marco Island Historical Museum, now through Aug. 5. The exhibit is part of Collier County’s centennial celebration. The exhibit explores the role played by Tommie Barfield in creating Collier County. Known by many as the Queen of Marco, she was a staunch lobbyist for Marco Island’s needs when it was still a part of Lee County. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

The Pigeon is in Naples

"The Pigeon Comes to Naples! A Mo Willems Exhibit" is now open at the Golisano Children's Museum of Naples (CMON), 15080 Livingston Road, Naples. Visit the whimsical world of children's author, animator and voice actor Mo Willems and his cast of lovable characters. The exhibit runs through Sept. 3. cmon.org or 239-514-0084.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., the second Monday of October through April at the Library Rose Hall, with a speaker. Contact Joan Husband, Second V-P Membership, 609-675-0110. Go to calusa.org for more information.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972. Note: Starting May 1, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

AUGUST

Stevie Nicks tribute

NightBird ― The Ultimate Tribute to Stevie Nicks performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at South Street City Oven and Grill at Founders Square, 8845 Founders Square Drive, Naples. Tickets $20 ($24.80 after fees). Southwest Florida-based Angela Chang performs hits from the Fleetwood Mac and solo Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. More at 239-331-4149 or southstreetnaples.com.

