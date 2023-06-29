3 To Do: Celebrating the Fourth of July

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday & Tuesday: Everglades and Marco celebrate

Everglades City Independence Day Celebration: Event starts at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 1, at Everglades City Hall, 102 Copeland Ave., with opening ceremony, followed by parade at 10:30 a.m. Other activities include contests, raffle and food to enjoy until 12:30 p.m. The day will conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. The celebration is at Everglades City Hall and McLeod Park and is free. The theme of this year’s Independence Day celebration at Everglades City is “100 Years of History.” Information: visitevergladescity.com/events/annual-independence-day-celebration-everglades-city/.

Marco Island Fireworks: Marco Island July Fourth Fireworks: The skies light up on South Marco Beach, 130 S. Collier Blvd., beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

2. Saturday: Tasting the Tropics

Celebrate mangos, coconuts and more fruits during Tasting the Tropics from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

The event includes demonstrations, fruit to taste, educator-led tours on the Garden grounds and more. Fogg Café will be open with Garden-inspired menu of fruit-themed specials. Taco Tummy food truck will also have food available for purchase.

All Tasting the Tropics activities included with admission. A summer resident discount of $12 for adults and $3 for children, is available to residents of Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties with qualifying identification.

Information: naplesgarden.org.

3. Saturday & Tuesday: Estero and Bonita celebrate

Estero Independence Day Historic Celebration: Kick off the Independence Day weekend with the Estero Historical Society in Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. At 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence by local historian Jacob Winge and the Estero Fire Rescue team will raise the flag. Information: estero-fl.gov/join-estero-historical-societys-independence-day-celebration-on-july-1/.

Star Spangled Bonita: The city of Bonita Springs hosts its annual Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The day begins with the Bonita Springs Firefighters Union’s annual parade at 9 a.m. The parade runs along Old 41 Road, from Kentucky Street to Rosemary Drive. Old 41 Road will close at 8:30 that morning. The remainder of the event will at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., from 6 to 9 p.m. with the Ben Allen Band performing and a fireworks display at dusk. At 5 p.m., Old 41 Road from Wilson Street to Childers Street will close until 10 p.m. Riverside Park. Information: cityofbonitasprings.org/star_spangled_bonita_-_july_4th_2023

