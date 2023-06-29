LIFE

3 To Do: Celebrating the Fourth of July

Mother Nature joined with the fireworks to create the evening's lightshow. Marco Island celebrated the Fourth of July with fun and games at Uncle Sam's Sand Jam, followed by fireworks and lightning, with the action centered on Residents' Beach on July 4, 2018.

1. Saturday & Tuesday: Everglades and Marco celebrate

Everglades City Independence Day Celebration: Event starts at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 1, at Everglades City Hall, 102 Copeland Ave., with opening ceremony, followed by parade at 10:30 a.m. Other activities include contests, raffle and food to enjoy until 12:30 p.m. The day will conclude with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. The celebration is at Everglades City Hall and McLeod Park and is free. The theme of this year’s Independence Day celebration at Everglades City is “100 Years of History.” Information: visitevergladescity.com/events/annual-independence-day-celebration-everglades-city/.

Marco Island Fireworks: Marco Island July Fourth Fireworks: The skies light up on South Marco Beach, 130 S. Collier Blvd., beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

2. Saturday: Tasting the Tropics

Celebrate mangos, coconuts and more fruits during Tasting the Tropics from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, July 1, at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

The event includes demonstrations, fruit to taste, educator-led tours on the Garden grounds and more. Fogg Café will be open with Garden-inspired menu of fruit-themed specials. Taco Tummy food truck will also have food available for purchase.

All Tasting the Tropics activities included with admission. A summer resident discount of $12 for adults and $3 for children, is available to residents of Collier, Lee, and Charlotte counties with qualifying identification.

Information: naplesgarden.org.

Fireworks are seen over Benson's Grocery at Riverside Park during Star Spangled Bonita in Bonita Springs, Fla., on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

3. Saturday & Tuesday: Estero and Bonita celebrate

Estero Independence Day Historic Celebration: Kick off the Independence Day weekend with the Estero Historical Society in Estero Park, 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. At 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1, there will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence by local historian Jacob Winge and the Estero Fire Rescue team will raise the flag. Information: estero-fl.gov/join-estero-historical-societys-independence-day-celebration-on-july-1/.

Star Spangled Bonita: The city of Bonita Springs hosts its annual Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The day begins with the Bonita Springs Firefighters Union’s annual parade at 9 a.m. The parade runs along Old 41 Road, from Kentucky Street to Rosemary Drive. Old 41 Road will close at 8:30 that morning. The remainder of the event will at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., from 6 to 9 p.m. with the Ben Allen Band performing and a fireworks display at dusk. At 5 p.m., Old 41 Road from Wilson Street to Childers Street will close until 10 p.m. Riverside Park. Information: cityofbonitasprings.org/star_spangled_bonita_-_july_4th_2023

