LIFE

3 To Do: Tigertail cleanup, Open Mic Bonita, more

Marco Eagle
An observation tower, seen from the entry boardwalk, offers broad views including an osprey nest with sitting birds at Tigertail Beach on Marco Island.

1. This weekend: Tigertail Beach clean-up

From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 15.

Meet at the Tigertail Beach Kiosk. Garbage bags and plastic gloves are provided. Wear shoes that may get wet; also sunscreen and a hat. Bring a grabber and personal water container.

All youth participants will receive a certificate of appreciation for volunteering.

Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

Teens carry pieces of wood during the International Coastal Cleanup in Tigertail Beach in Marco Island on Sept. 21, 2019.

2. Guided Forest Bathing Meditation at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There are many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 9 until 10 a.m., Friday, July 7, Aug. 4, connect with nature and listen, look, and breathe the beauty of the world’s largest virgin bald cypress forest.

This is a guided sensory experience. Free with Sanctuary admission, suggested $5 donation for instructor.

The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.

For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

Open mic nights are popular and fun.

3. Thursday: Open Mic Bonita

Musicians, poets, comedians and more step up to the microphone and get five minutes of stage time.

At 7 p.m., Thursday, July 6. Cost: $10 for audience members and performers.

One non-alcoholic drink included with admission. Moe Auditorium & Film Center at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

