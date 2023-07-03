3 To Do: Tigertail cleanup, Open Mic Bonita, more

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Tigertail Beach clean-up

From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 15.

Meet at the Tigertail Beach Kiosk. Garbage bags and plastic gloves are provided. Wear shoes that may get wet; also sunscreen and a hat. Bring a grabber and personal water container.

All youth participants will receive a certificate of appreciation for volunteering.

Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

2. Guided Forest Bathing Meditation at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There are many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 9 until 10 a.m., Friday, July 7, Aug. 4, connect with nature and listen, look, and breathe the beauty of the world’s largest virgin bald cypress forest.

This is a guided sensory experience. Free with Sanctuary admission, suggested $5 donation for instructor.

The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.

For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

3. Thursday: Open Mic Bonita

Musicians, poets, comedians and more step up to the microphone and get five minutes of stage time.

At 7 p.m., Thursday, July 6. Cost: $10 for audience members and performers.

One non-alcoholic drink included with admission. Moe Auditorium & Film Center at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

More3 To Know: Costco cracks down on card sharing, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: Ted Nugent at Seminole Casino, more