SWFL Fourth of July celebrations

Marco Eagle

Marco Island fireworks

Marco Island July Fourth Fireworks: The skies light up on South Marco Beach, 130 S. Collier Blvd., beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4. Information: cityofmarcoisland.com.

East Naples celebration

Annual event held in past years at Sugden Regional Park in East Naples moves to Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N. Gates open at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, with a band playing at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. No outside food and beverages allowed but they will be sold in the complex. And no grills or pets are allowed. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. Seating available in complex stadium (3,500 seats plus grass areas and bleacher seating). Additional seating on The Great Lawn & at The Cove. Carpooling is strongly urged, as a large crowd is expected and there is a limited number of parking spots at the complex. Information: playparadisecoast.com.

Naples Fourth of July parade

The parade starts at Third Street South and 11th Avenue South to Fifth Avenue South onto Eighth Avenue South, returning back to 11th Avenue South. The event is 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 4. Information: naplesgov.com/parksrec/page/4th-july-events.

Star Spangled Bonita

The city of Bonita Springs hosts its annual Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4. The day begins with the Bonita Springs Firefighters Union’s annual parade at 9 a.m. The parade runs along Old 41 Road, from Kentucky Street to Rosemary Drive. Old 41 Road will close at 8:30 that morning. The remainder of the event will at Riverside Park, 10450 Reynolds St., from 6 to 9 p.m. with the Ben Allen Band performing and a fireworks display at dusk. At 5 p.m., Old 41 Road from Wilson Street to Childers Street will close until 10 p.m. Riverside Park. Information: cityofbonitasprings.org/star_spangled_bonita_-_july_4th_2023

Red, White and Boom

The City of Cape Coral Parks and Recreation Department holds its annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Cape Coral Parkway at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge. The event is free and runs 5-10 p.m. Country pop singer Dylan Scott headlines after A’Layahna Checo sings the national anthem. The Cape Coral Bridge and Cape Coral Parkway from Del Prado Boulevard will close at 3 a.m. July 4 so plan accordingly. Information: capeboom.com/home.

More‘Watts for Dinner’: Get your Chinese-food fix at the revamped Jackie’s

AndBookworm: Even if you don’t inhale, you’ll enjoy ‘Rocky Mountain High’