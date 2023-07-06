3 To Do: African art in Bonita, laugh with Liz Miele

Marco Eagle

1. On display now: African art and photos in Bonita

Photographer Jacke McCurdy displays a collection of her work in the exhibit “Through My Lens: A Journey of African Art and Vision,” reflecting a deep love for Africa, which she’s visited seven times. Opening is Friday. Continues through Aug. 12.

Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs’ Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

2. Paul Arsenault: ‘Reflections’ of Collier County

“Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display not through July 28. The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection.

Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay. Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is at 300 Tower Road in Naples.

3. This weekend: Laugh with Jersey girl Liz Miele

Comedian Liz Miele performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 Friday, July 7 ; 6 and 8 p.m., Saturday, July 8; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

