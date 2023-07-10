3 To Do: Trio on Marco, traveling photography exhibit, more

Marco Eagle

1. Tuesday: Trio of exceptional artists on Marco Island

New exhibitions are at the Marco Island Center for the Arts this month.

The display features the works of artists Cori Craciun, Christie Noonan, and Ivonne Ferrer.

The Lauritzen and Rush Galleries serves as the backdrop for the exhibit “Sticks and Stones” and “1 Painter,” featuring the creations of Cori Craciun and Christie Noonan, respectively.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the new exhibitions.

To celebrate the opening of these exhibitions, a reception will be held at 5:30 p.m., July 11, at the Marco Island Center for the Arts.

2. David Koechner at Off the Hook

The actor and comedian ― known as Todd Packer on “The Office” and portraying Champ Kind in the “Anchorman” films ― performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Corkscrew hosts traveling photography exhibit

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary will host the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition at its Blair Visitor Center through Aug. 31.

Visitors can enjoy a display of the stunning winning images and learn more about birdlife in North America. All eleven photo reproductions are available for purchase with proceeds supporting the Sanctuary.

The exhibit is open to Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary visitors seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission tickets to visit the Sanctuary cost $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6 to 14, and free for members. Online tickets are recommended at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.

