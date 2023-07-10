SWFLA To Do List: Camp Mackle, Tigertail clean-up, more

Marco Eagle

JULY

Camp Mackle

Now through Aug. 9, from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cost $770 for full summer, $90 weekly , $25 per day . Grades: Incoming first through fifth. Pre-registration is required: cityofmarcoisland.com, Parks and Recreation. For information: parks@cityofmarcoisland.com or 239-642-0575.

Tigertail Beach clean-up

From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 15. Meet at the Tigertail Beach Kiosk. Garbage bags and plastic gloves are provided. Wear shoes that may get wet, also sunscreen and a hat. Bring a grabber and personal water container. All youth participants will receive a certificate of appreciation for volunteering. Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

‘Evening On Fifth’

Enjoy night of live music, food and fun. “Evening On Fifth” is along Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13. Also enjoy shopping and dancing in downtown Naples. For more call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Alingon Mitra at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Weekly summer concerts every 1-3 p.m., in the Norris Center, Eighth Avenue South and Eighth Street South, Naples. Free but donations are requested and appreciated. Concerts are at the same time and place every Saturday through Sept. 30 except July 22 and Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. Information: naplesjazzsociety.com.

Disney's ‘Little Mermaid Jr.’

See the youth theater adaptation of the popular 1989 Disney animated musical film. Five shows at various times July 20-23 at Gulfshore Playhouse, 755 Eighth Ave., Naples. $25. More at gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

Harland Williams at Off the Hook

The Canadian actor and comedian ― whose film credits include “Dumb and Dumber” and “There's Something About Mary” ― performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Kevin Farley & Friends

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Amir K at Off the Hook

The comedian ― born in Tehran, Iran, and raised in Southern California ― performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Friday, July 28; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and 6 p.m., Sunday, July 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘Til Death Do Us Part’

Coming to Arts Center Theatre for a special engagement on July 30, is “Til Death Do Us Part …You First!” Performances will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Directed by Academy Award-nominee Chazz Palminteri, “Til Death Do Us Part … You First!” is a one-man tour-de-force performance about the ups and downs of love and marriage. Combining fast-paced comedy with a grounded sense of pathos, the 90-minute production written and performed by Peter Fogel chronicles the comedian’s personal journey to find acceptance. Tickets for “Til Death Do Us Part …You First!” are available now under Live Entertainment in the Arts Center Theatre tab of Marco Island Center for the Arts website marcoislandart.org/live-entertainment/ or by calling 239-394-4221. Ticket prices for this special engagement are $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

ONGOING

Paul Arsenault: ‘Reflections’

“Paul Arsenault’s Reflections of Collier County: Celebrating 100 Years of Our Waterfronts” is on display not through July 28. The exhibition features some of the artist’s vintage works as well as pieces from his new “For the Love of Water” collection. Most of the paintings are for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Friends of Rookery Bay. Giclées, note cards and books by Paul Arsenault will also be available in Rookery Bay’s gift shop throughout the exhibition. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is at 300 Tower Road in Naples.

Three Degrees of Separation: Artistic Connections in the Permanent Collection

New exhibit runs through July 30 on first floor of The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Exhibition unites range of works from the museum’s permanent collection in a new interpretation to tell the story of artistic connections in the Americas between 1907 and 1968. Divided into five sections, each explores aspects of Modern art. Information: bakermuseum.org.

‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit

The Marco Island Historical Society presents a new exhibit, “Queen of Marco and the Creation of Collier County,” at the Marco Island Historical Museum, now through Aug. 5. The exhibit is part of Collier County’s centennial celebration. The exhibit explores the role played by Tommie Barfield in creating Collier County. Known by many as the Queen of Marco, she was a staunch lobbyist for Marco Island’s needs when it was still a part of Lee County. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

African art and photos in Bonita

Photographer Jacke McCurdy displays a collection of her work in the exhibit “Through My Lens: A Journey of African Art and Vision,” reflecting a deep love for Africa, which she’s visited seven times. Opening is Friday. Continues through Aug. 12. Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs’ Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

The Pigeon is in Naples

“The Pigeon Comes to Naples! A Mo Willems Exhibit” is now open at the Golisano Children's Museum of Naples (CMON), 15080 Livingston Road, Naples. Visit the whimsical world of children's author, animator and voice actor Mo Willems and his cast of lovable characters. The exhibit runs through Sept. 3. cmon.org or 239-514-0084.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Naples Art exhibit opens

The Naples Invitational, the newest exhibit at Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples, that showcases local artists runs through Oct. 15. Curated by Naples Art Executive Director and Chief Curator Frank Verpoorten, “this exhibit will feature an intergenerational and interdisciplinary group of approximately 40 artists, whose dynamic works reflect the complexities and opportunities of the American experience today,” Naples Art's website reads. Free to Collier County residents, with proof of county residence (driver’s license); Naples Art Institute members and students; and children younger than 18. Cost is $10 for everyone else. Information: naplesart.org.

A Cracker at The Ritz held over

After selling out its original three-month run, “A Cracker at The Ritz,” the social satire about life in Florida, is extending its Bonita Springs run through June. It is performed at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays at the Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium on Bonita Beach. For tickets go to artcenterbonita.org or call 239-495-8989.

Arts Center Theatre presents ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’

The Fort Myers Theatre’s productions of The Music Man and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will be presented at the Arts Center Theatre in 2023. Tickets for the additional shows, though not part of the season ticket series, are available now. “The Music Man” follows the fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize-despite not knowing a treble clef from a trombone. It will be presented from Oct. 18 through Oct. 21. In December, the Fort Myers Theatre production of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” will travel to the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island from December 13-17. It is based on the beloved, timeless film; this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs and is adapted from the book by David Ives and Paul Blake. For tickets, visit at marcoislandart.org or call 239-394-4221.

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., the second Monday of October through April at the Library Rose Hall, with a speaker. Contact Joan Husband, Second V-P Membership, 609-675-0110. Go to calusa.org for more information.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972. Note: Starting May 1, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward is discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot-wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

AUGUST

Guided Forest Bathing Meditation at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There are many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 9 until 10 a.m., Aug. 4, connect with nature and listen, look, and breathe the beauty of the world’s largest virgin bald cypress forest. This is a guided sensory experience. Free with Sanctuary admission, suggested $5 donation for instructor. The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit. For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

Stevie Nicks tribute

NightBird ― The Ultimate Tribute to Stevie Nicks performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at South Street City Oven and Grill at Founders Square, 8845 Founders Square Drive, Naples. Tickets $20 ($24.80 after fees). Southwest Florida-based Angela Chang performs hits from the Fleetwood Mac and solo Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. More at 239-331-4149 or southstreetnaples.com.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.