3 To Do: Tigertail clean-up, David Koechner performs, more

1. Saturday: Tigertail Beach clean-up

From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., Saturday, July 15.

Meet at the Tigertail Beach Kiosk. Garbage bags and plastic gloves are provided. Wear shoes that may get wet, also sunscreen and a hat. Bring a grabber and personal water container. All youth participants will receive a certificate of appreciation for volunteering.

Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

2. Ongoing: Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Weekly summer concerts every 1-3 p.m., in the Norris Center, Eighth Avenue South and Eighth Street South, Naples. Free but donations are requested and appreciated. Concerts are at the same time and place every Saturday through Sept. 30 except July 22 and Sept. 9 and Sept. 16.

Information: naplesjazzsociety.com.

3. This weekend: David Koechner at Off the Hook

The actor and comedian ― known as Todd Packer on “The Office” and portraying Champ Kind in the “Anchorman” films ― performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and 6 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $30 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

