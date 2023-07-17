3 To Do: The opera ‘Iolanthe,’ Trio of artists on Marco, more

Marco Eagle

1. Tickets on sale for ‘Iolanthe’

Tickets are on sale for W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan’s popular operetta, “Iolanthe,” starring students from Opera Naples’ Summer Youth Program. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m., July 22, and 2 p.m., July 23, at the Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church at the Pulte Life Center in Naples.

The Opera Naples Summer Youth Program performances are directed by Robin Frank, the director of education, and Louis Dall’Ava, a Gilbert and Sullivan veteran performer and director. The “Iolanthe” is a clever combination of romance, humor, political satire and the memorable musical numbers that made Gilbert and Sullivan household names. Student tickets are available for $10, and adult tickets are $18. A family four-pack for two adults and two students is available for $50.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit OperaNaples.org.

2. Alingon Mitra at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, and Thursday, July 20, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Trio of exceptional artists on Marco Island

New exhibitions are at the Marco Island Center for the Arts this month.

The display features the works of artists Cori Craciun, Christie Noonan, and Ivonne Ferrer. The Lauritzen and Rush Galleries serves as the backdrop for the exhibit “Sticks and Stones” and “1 Painter,” featuring the creations of Cori Craciun and Christie Noonan, respectively.

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with the new exhibitions.

