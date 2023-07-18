City of Marco Island installs bicycle rack in Leigh Plummer Park

Sara Wolf

Publicity Chairperson, Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island

After installing the new bromeliad, orchid and tillandsia garden at Leigh Plummer Park, Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island requested that the City of Marco Island furnish and install a bicycle rack near the entrance to the park. Why? Because bikers found it convenient to walk through the garden, trampling the plants, to prop their bicycles against the trees that form the centers of the two garden beds.

The City of Marco Island delivered the bicycle rack in July, and it is now available for bikers who choose to park their bicycles and take advantage of a seat - or a swing - under the shade of the trees in Leigh Plummer Park, or who wish to interrupt their bike rides to take a stroll around Calusa Pond in the park. Members of the garden club who work to maintain the plants in the garden beds were very grateful for the City of Marco Island’s cooperation in installing the new bicycle rack.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Marco Island Branch Library. If you are interested in membership, contact the Club’s Membership Chairman Joan Husband at joanhusb@gmail.com. For updates and information, visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

MoreCalusa members present ‘Art, Flowers and Anniversaries’

AndCalusa Garden Club awards 2023 scholarships