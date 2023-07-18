LIFE

City of Marco Island installs bicycle rack in Leigh Plummer Park

Sara Wolf
Publicity Chairperson, Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island

After installing the new bromeliad, orchid and tillandsia garden at Leigh Plummer Park, Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island requested that the City of Marco Island furnish and install a bicycle rack near the entrance to the park. Why?  Because bikers found it convenient to walk through the garden, trampling the plants, to prop their bicycles against the trees that form the centers of the two garden beds.

The new bike rack behind the boulder that holds the plaque describing Calusa Garden Club’s role in founding Leigh Plummer Park in the 1980s. From left, Marianne Foley, Calusa Garden Club Leigh Plummer Park Garden Co-Chairman; Heather Reed, Marco Island Fleet and Facilities Coordinator; Martha Montgomery, Marco Island Manager of Parks, Culture and Recreation; Miguel Carballo, Marco Island Manger of Fleet and Facilities; and Sue Oldershaw, Calusa Garden Club Leigh Plummer Park Garden Co-Chairman.

The City of Marco Island delivered the bicycle rack in July, and it is now available for bikers who choose to park their bicycles and take advantage of a seat -  or a swing -  under the shade of the trees in Leigh Plummer Park, or who wish to interrupt their bike rides to take a stroll around Calusa Pond in the park. Members of the garden club who work to maintain the plants in the garden beds were very grateful for the City of Marco Island’s cooperation in installing the new bicycle rack.

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of each month, October through April at Marco Island Branch Library. If you are interested in membership, contact the Club’s Membership Chairman Joan Husband at joanhusb@gmail.com. For updates and information, visit the Garden Club’s website, calusa.org, or visit the Club’s Facebook page Calusa Garden Club.

MoreCalusa members present ‘Art, Flowers and Anniversaries’

AndCalusa Garden Club awards 2023 scholarships