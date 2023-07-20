3 To Do: 'Bulletproof Backpack' in Bonita; Happy Hour for Hope on Marco

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday and Sunday: 'Bulletproof Backpack' at Arts Bonita

Fort Myers’ Florida Repertory Theatre world-premiered this original play in 2021, and now it’s back for a new run in Bonita Springs.

Southwest Florida students did research and interviews exploring the topic of school shootings, and then Broadway playwright Eric Coble ("Refugee") crafted that material into a play designed to inspire people and start a conversation about the future.

Kody C. Jones came up with the show’s concept and directed the world premiere at Florida Rep. He returns to direct this new production. At 7 p.m., Saturday, 2 p.m., Sunday. Cost: $20-$25 ($10 for students).

Arts Bonita (also known as the Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs) performing arts center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

2. This weekend: Harland Williams at Off the Hook

The Canadian actor and comedian ― whose film credits include “Dumb and Dumber” and “There's Something About Mary” ― performs standup at 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $30 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Tuesday: Happy Hour for Hope at Marco Hilton

Marco Island Meals of Hope’s next Happy Hour for Hope will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 25, at Hilton Marco Island Beach Resort and Spa.

Captain Happy Hope. The event will feature a terrific spread of appetizers and drinks at happy hour prices. Admission is $20 and everyone is invited.

All funds raised will be used to purchase food product for the annual packaging event scheduled for Nov. 18 at Marco Island Charter Middle School.

Information meals-of-hope.org.

