Christmas house, business decoration contest dates announced

Marco Eagle

The 30th Annual Marco Island Christmas House and Business Contest Committee met at the Esplanade at CJ’s and Mango’s to celebrate “Christmas in July.”

The evening, organized by committee member Judy Sacher included a cocktail party at CJ’s followed by dinner at Mango’s. Committee Chairman Dave Rice announced the dates and plans for this year’s contest which has particular importance as it is the 30th Anniversary of the contest. It also marks the 30th year of sponsorship by LCEC and service of Tricia Dorn as LCEC’s representative to the contest committee.

The dates for the 2023 Christmas House and Business Decorating Judging are as follows:

Dec. 11-13 – Preliminary judging on all three nights from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m.

– Preliminary judging on all three nights from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m. Dec. 15 – Final judging, Trolley Ride, to select the 2023 House Decorating winner.

The Trolley leaves from the First Horizon Bank at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to join in and follow the trolley.

The contest begins with three nights of preliminary judging. The Island is divided into nine zones and judging teams select the top contenders in each zone by visiting every street on the island. The third night of preliminary judging selects the top ten from the top contenders from the zone judging.

“Annually, the number of decorated properties continue to grow and we have expectations to exceed the previous record number of homes (2,015) and businesses (150) as the community ‘Lights Up For Christmas,’ ” said Rice.

The Business Decorating Contest is held concurrently with the house contest and is chaired by Marc and Cristina Lambros Creach and assisted by Mindy Star. The Marco Island Chamber of Commerce assists with distributing contest information to local business members.

The Christmas Decorating Committee will next meet in November at their annual potluck dinner to finalize plans and review procedures for the 2023 judging. Members of the committee include Dave and Jeanne Rice, Bob Boland and Lyn Bedel, Bette McGilvray and Steve Josselyn, Marc Creach and Christina Lambros, Sandy Dauch, Ken and Diane Honecker, Jerry Swiacki and Linda Turner, Larry and Judy Sacher, Bruce Robertson, Mary Vertin, Rachel Schenk, Lilibeth Nordell, Jacki Strategos and Richard Droste, Carla and Mike Mickes , Lauri Kalanges, Betty Newman and Russ Simmons, Debbie and Marty Roddy, Mindy Starr, and Jim and Allyson Richards.

The Christmas House and Business Decorating Committee is an independent organization funded solely by 30-year sponsor Lee County Electric Cooperative. For further information contact committee chair, Dave Rice at marcodave@comcast.net.

