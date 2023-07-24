3 To Do: Amir K at Off the Hook, Family Fun Night at Bell Tower, more

1. Thursday: Amir K at Off the Hook

The comedian ― born in Tehran, Iran, and raised in Southern California ― performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Friday, July 28; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 29; and 6 p.m., Sunday, July 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Family Fun Night at Bell Tower

The monthly event features games, face painting, balloon twisting, snacks (including cotton candy) and a mini zoo with live exotic animals.

From 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 28. Free. Family Fun Night takes place on the fourth Thursday of each month. Bell Tower Shops, 13499 U.S. 41, south Fort Myers.

Information: 489-1221 or belltowerfl.com.

3. On display now: Trio of exceptional artists on Marco Island

New exhibitions are at the Marco Island Center for the Arts this month.

The display features the works of artists Cori Craciun, Christie Noonan, and Ivonne Ferrer. The Lauritzen and Rush Galleries serves as the backdrop for the exhibit “Sticks and Stones” and “1 Painter,” featuring the creations of Cori Craciun and Christie Noonan, respectively.

More3 To Know: 795,000 Americans a year die or are disabled after being misdiagnosed, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: HGTV Star, John Gidding visits, Corkscrew exhibit, more