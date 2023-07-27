3 To Do: Loston Harris at Arts Bonita, Rookery summer art exhibition, more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Loston Harris at Arts Bonita

The New York City jazz pianist and vocalist kicks off a series of summer concerts at Arts Bonita (the new name for the Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs).

Harris will perform smooth, soulful interpretations of tunes from the Great American Songbook. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29. $42-$49. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artsbonita.org.

2. This weekend: WWE SuperShow

WWE wrestlers perform at Hertz Arena, including Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley and Kevin Ownes.

At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at the arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. $20-$115. Parking on site $30 (plus taxes, fees).

Information: 239-948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

3. Tuesday: Rookery Bay summer art exhibition and reception

Friends of Rookery Bay and United Arts Collier will present their “2023 Summer Exhibition” at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road in Naples, from Aug. 1 through Oct. 27.

Jackie Zorn served as juror and selected works from 30 artists who depict Florida nature in a wide variety of media, including oil, acrylic, photography, metal photography, rozome on silk, digital paint, alcohol ink, watercolor, digital paint, and mixed media. All of the works are for sale. The show kicks off with an opening reception from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Admission to the reception is free and includes wine and light refreshments, but reservations are required at rookerybay.org/events. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-12, and free for ages 3 and younger as well as Friends of Rookery Bay members.

Learn more at rookerybay.org.

More3 To Know: Wendy's unveils new cold brew coffee drink, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: Joan Sonnenberg exhibit, John Gidding at Edison and Ford, more