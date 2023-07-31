3 To Do: Forest Bathing, Pinky Patel and the ‘Queen of Marco’

Naples Daily News

1. Friday: Guided Forest Bathing Meditation at Aububon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

There are many ways to enjoy the outdoors this summer. From 9 until 10 a.m., Aug. 4, connect with nature and listen, look, and breathe the beauty of the world’s largest virgin bald cypress forest.

This is a guided sensory experience. Free with Sanctuary admission, suggested $5 donation for instructor. The Blair Audubon Center, 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples, is open daily at 8 a.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m. Cost is $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6-14, and free for kids 5 and younger and for Corkscrew members. Online tickets are available at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.

For a complete list, visit corkscrew.aububon.org/events or call 239-348-9151.

2. Pinky Patel at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 3, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Last chance: ‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit

The Marco Island Historical Society presents a new exhibit, “Queen of Marco and the Creation of Collier County,” at the Marco Island Historical Museum, now through Aug. 5.

The exhibit is part of Collier County’s centennial celebration. The exhibit explores the role played by Tommie Barfield in creating Collier County. Known by many as the Queen of Marco, she was a staunch lobbyist for Marco Island’s needs when it was still a part of Lee County.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

