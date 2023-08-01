Social Scene: Newcomers July luncheon

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

It was a nautical painting party for July’s luncheon!

Local artist Betty Newman gave instructions and demonstrations to help members create their own masterpieces.

Each painting showed off individual creativity and style.

After a delicious lunch the program concluded with great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join the fun, contact our membership chairs at marconewcomers.org.

