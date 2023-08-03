3 To Do: Kari Jobe performs, free Saturday at the zoo, more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Christian singer-songwriter Kari Jobe in Fort Myers

The Grammy Award-nominated, Dove Award-winning Nashville worship leader and singer-songwriter brings her U.S. tour to Fort Myers.

The show also includes husband Cody Carnes, musical duo Bryan & Katie Torwalt and the band Leeland. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $25-$55. VIP packages are also available. First Assembly of God, 4701 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers.

Information: karijobe.com/tour.

2: This weekend: Free Saturday at the Naples Zoo

It's Free Saturday at the Naples Zoo for Collier County residents. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Enter any time, all day long, up until 3:30 p.m. with no coupon required. Proof of residency required for all adults.

Visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years of age. State-issued photo ID with Collier address, like driver's license. If you have an out-of-area photo ID, but own property in Collier, bring a utility or tax bill for a property in Collier County with a matching name photo ID.

Information: napleszoo.org.

3. Monday: See ‘The City of Lost Children’

“The City of Lost Children” is a visually stunning and thought-provoking film shown at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, at Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

The 1995 French film is set in a twisted and dystopian world, where an evil scientist named kidnaps children to steal their dreams, as he is unable to dream himself. $8 general admission. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

