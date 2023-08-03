LIFE

3 To Do: Kari Jobe performs, free Saturday at the zoo, more

1. Saturday: Christian singer-songwriter Kari Jobe in Fort Myers

Christian music artist Kari Jobe performs at the "Fill The Stadium" evangelism event on April 29, 2023 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. The event was organized by students Josh Robinson and Nathan Wong. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

The Grammy Award-nominated, Dove Award-winning Nashville worship leader and singer-songwriter brings her U.S. tour to Fort Myers.

The show also includes husband Cody Carnes, musical duo Bryan & Katie Torwalt and the band Leeland. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost: $25-$55. VIP packages are also available. First Assembly of God, 4701 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers.

Information: karijobe.com/tour.

2: This weekend: Free Saturday at the Naples Zoo

It's Free Saturday at the Naples Zoo for Collier County residents. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Enter any time, all day long, up until 3:30 p.m. with no coupon required. Proof of residency required for all adults.

Four Borneo orangutans will be coming to Naples Zoo from Zoo Tampa in July. DeeDee is the oldest member of the group at 41 years old. She is the mother of 14-year-old, RanDee, and 4-year-old, Dira. DeeDee is also a grandmother to RanDee’s son, 2-year-old, Ripley. Construction is finishing up on their new habitat, which will be surrounded by large banyan trees that weave into the new enclosure to create a natural environment and allow for fun places for them to climb. Guests will have the closest experience possible with two large viewing windows, allowing for some face-to-face quality time with the orangutans.

Visitors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years of age. State-issued photo ID with Collier address, like driver's license. If you have an out-of-area photo ID, but own property in Collier, bring a utility or tax bill for a property in Collier County with a matching name photo ID.

Information: napleszoo.org.

3. Monday: See ‘The City of Lost Children’

“The City of Lost Children” is a visually stunning and thought-provoking film shown at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 7, at Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

The 1995 French film is set in a twisted and dystopian world, where an evil scientist named kidnaps children to steal their dreams, as he is unable to dream himself. $8 general admission. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

