3 To Do: Comedy ‘POTUS,’ ‘Evening on Fifth,’ more

The cast of the Lab Theater comedy ‘POTUS’

1. Worth a trip? Lab Theater comedy ‘POTUS’

In this Florida Premiere, a four-letter word creates a PR crisis for the U.S. president during international nuclear talks. Seven savvy-but-exhausted women must risk everything to keep the POTUS out of hot water. Aug. 4-20. $27-$35.

The Laboratory Theater of Florida, 1634 Woodford Ave., downtown Fort Myers.

Information: 218-0481 or laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

2: Thursday: ‘Evening on Fifth’

Enjoy night of live music, food and fun. “Evening On Fifth” is along Fifth Avenue South from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10. 

Also enjoy shopping and dancing in downtown Naples.

For more call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Photographer Jacke McCurdy will show her photos of Africa's art and wildlife this July at the Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs’ Center for Visual Arts.

3. Last chance: African art and photos in Bonita

Photographer Jacke McCurdy displays a collection of her work in the exhibit “Through My Lens: A Journey of African Art and Vision,” reflecting a deep love for Africa, which she’s visited seven times. Continues through Aug. 12. Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs’ Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

