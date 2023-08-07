3 To Do: Comedy ‘POTUS,’ ‘Evening on Fifth,’ more

Naples Daily News

1. Worth a trip? Lab Theater comedy ‘POTUS’

In this Florida Premiere, a four-letter word creates a PR crisis for the U.S. president during international nuclear talks. Seven savvy-but-exhausted women must risk everything to keep the POTUS out of hot water. Aug. 4-20. $27-$35.

The Laboratory Theater of Florida, 1634 Woodford Ave., downtown Fort Myers.

Information: 218-0481 or laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

2: Thursday: ‘Evening on Fifth’

Enjoy night of live music, food and fun. “Evening On Fifth” is along Fifth Avenue South from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 10.

Also enjoy shopping and dancing in downtown Naples.

For more call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

3. Last chance: African art and photos in Bonita

Photographer Jacke McCurdy displays a collection of her work in the exhibit “Through My Lens: A Journey of African Art and Vision,” reflecting a deep love for Africa, which she’s visited seven times. Continues through Aug. 12. Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs’ Center for Visual Arts, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

