3 To Do: Big Easy concert, Mike Epps performs and kids yoga

1. Saturday: Big Easy native's concert in Bonita

Bassist and composer Chuck Bergeron will perform at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

The New Orleans native has performed worldwide in his 40-year career.

Cost: $35 general admission.

Information: artcenterbonita.org or 239-495-8989.

2. Sunday: Kids' yoga at CMON

Mini Buddhas Kids Yoga is a 30-minute session every month. The next one is 9:15-9:45 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 13, at CMON (Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples), 15080 Livingston Road, Naples.

Check-in is at 9 a.m., bring yoga mat. Session introduces children to yoga through imaginative themes incorporating yoga, dance and play.

Class registration is per child (with one parent included). Second Sunday of the month, so Sept. 10 is next.

Information: cmon.org.

3. This weekend: Mike Epps performs standup

Indianapolils native and big screen ("Hangover" films) and Netflix actor ("The Upshaws") Mike Epps performs standup at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12; and 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. Cost: $60 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

