3 To Do: ‘Murder,’ photography and more

Marco Eagle

1. Corkscrew hosts traveling photography exhibit

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is hosting the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition at its Blair Visitor Center through Aug. 31.

Visitors can enjoy a display of the stunning winning images and learn more about birdlife in North America. All eleven photo reproductions are available for purchase with proceeds supporting the Sanctuary.

The exhibit is open to Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary visitors seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission tickets to visit the Sanctuary cost $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6 to 14, and free for members. Online tickets are recommended at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.

2. Friday: Broadway Palm’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Broadway Palm usually does nothing but musicals on its main stage.

Now it’s trying something different: A stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s much-loved murder mystery, “Murder on the Orient Express.”

The story ― adapted into a 2017 movie starring Johnny Depp, Judi Dench and more ― involves an American tycoon stabbed to death on a passenger train. Everyone is a suspect, and detective Hercule Poirot is on the case.

Aug. 18-Sept. 16. Cost: $56-$80. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.

Information: 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com.

3. Exhibit celebrates cultural narratives at Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is unveiling “One Endless Voice to Enhance Our Traditions.” This open call to artists has brought forth a collection that shines a spotlight on the power of art to convey personal family history, traditions and culture.

The exhibition is on display now through Oct. 3, offering a journey into the diverse tapestry of human heritage. There will be a gallery reception from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Sept. 12.

Complementing the main exhibition, La Petite Galerie will highlight the evocative works of two distinguished artists. In August, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Anna Franklin’s “Just Flowers,” where the delicate beauty of nature intertwines with personal history to create a harmonious narrative. September brings an opportunity to delve into the captivating photography of Austin Bell, whose lens captures moments that resonate with the shared human experience.

More3 To Know: Blue-green algae update, new blood guidelines, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: BaconFest Trolley Event, Happy Hour for Hope, more