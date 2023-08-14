SWFLA To Do List: BaconFest Trolley Event, Happy Hour for Hope, more

Marco Eagle

AUGUST

Theatre Conspiracy’s ‘Sanctuary City’

In this drama from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, two young, undocumented immigrants depend on each other for survival as they fight for a place for themselves in America. Aug. 17-26. $32. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. Information: 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

9th Annual South Cape BaconFest Trolley Event

Ride trolleys throughout downtown Cape Coral and stop at 10 different bars and restaurants for bacon-themed drink and appetizer samples. Then vote on your favorites. From 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. $25-$35. Check-in happens from 6-7:30 p.m. in downtown Cape Coral at Big John Plaza near Pinch-A-Penny (1221 Cape Coral Parkway E.) and Dolphin Key Resort (1502 Miramar St., Cape Coral, under the front awning). Late check-in until 10 p.m. at Dolphin Key Resort. facebook.com/SouthCapeHospitalityAndEntertainmentAssociation

Elvis tribute

The renowned tribute artist Chris MacDonald performs his touring show “Memories of Elvis.” MacDonald brings to life several stages of The King’s career, from the early years to the movies to his black-leather 1968 comeback to his jumpsuit-wearing 1970s Vegas shows. 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19. $49. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. Information: 658-1313 or moreinparadise.com.

Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope has scheduled its next Happy Hour for Hope from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Italian Deli and Market. J Robert will be providing music. The event will feature appetizers, drinks at happy hour prices. Admission to Happy Hour for Hope is $20 and everyone is invited. All funds raised will be used to purchase food product for the annual packaging event scheduled for Nov. 18 at Marco Island Charter Middle School. For more information visit mohmi.org.

Los Tigres del Norte

The Grammy-winning Mexican-American band has sold millions of albums and is famous for its politically charged corridos and its stories about working people, immigrants, outlaws and politicians. Their name translates to The Tigers of The North. 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25. $50-$200. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

El Gran Combo

Puerto Rico’s hugely successful salsa dance band has racked up many hits over the last six decades, including "El Menu,” “Timablero," “Brujeria” and “Me Libere.” 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25. $79-$125. This show is nearly sold out. Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. Information: 658-1313 or moreinparadise.com.

Songwriters for Vets

Nashville songwriters return for another Southwest Florida concert raising money for military veterans through the Songwriters for Vets foundation. They’ll perform and tell the stories behind their songs. The lineup includes Tim Nichols, Channing Wilson, Tyler Reeve, Patrick Davis and Django Walker. At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. $125. VIP packages also available. The Hyatt Regency at Coconut Point, 5001 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs. Information: songwriters4vets.com.

Jesse Jones Jr.

The Miami native is a virtuoso saxophonist who started his first band, the Melt-Jess Jazz Quintet, in high school with trumpeter brother Melton Mustafa (who later left to play with Count Basie). Jones formed his own quartet and remains a longtime fixture in Miami’s jazz scene. At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26. $35. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artsbonita.org.

John Rudnitsky at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Hand & Harvest Artisan Market

Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 12 and Aug. 28 and Sept. 9 and Sept. 23, at Mercato, 9110 Strada Place, Naples. Work of local artisans plus cooking demos and more. Information: experiencemercato.com.

Movies on the Lawn

See “Jaws” on the Mercato event lawn at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. Bring chairs and blankets. Mercato’s event lawn is at 9127 Strada Place, Naples. Upcoming films, which are on the third Tuesday of the month: “Encanto” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19; “Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m. Oct. 17; “Knives Out” at 5:45 p.m., Nov. 21; and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 19. More at experiencemercato.com.

Stevie Nicks tribute

NightBird ― The Ultimate Tribute to Stevie Nicks performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at South Street City Oven and Grill at Founders Square, 8845 Founders Square Drive, Naples. Tickets $20 ($24.80 after fees). Southwest Florida-based Angela Chang performs hits from the Fleetwood Mac and solo Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. More at 239-331-4149 or southstreetnaples.com.

ONGOING

Worth a trip? Lab Theater comedy ‘POTUS’

In this Florida Premiere, a four-letter word creates a PR crisis for the U.S. president during international nuclear talks. Seven savvy-but-exhausted women must risk everything to keep the POTUS out of hot water. Through Aug. 20. Cost: $27-$35. The Laboratory Theater of Florida, 1634 Woodford Ave., downtown Fort Myers. Information: 218-0481 or laboratorytheaterflorida.com.

‘Land, Sea and Mind’ exhibit at Arts Bonita

On Friday, Arts Bonita announced the award-winning artists in the new exhibition “Views: Land, Sea, and Mind.” Geoffrey Hamel who is an adjunct art professor from Florida Gulf Coast University served as the juror and selected the five artists for awards based on demonstration of intent, the energy of execution, utilization of art media, the flow of counterbalances within the composition, and ultimately on how well each artist unified all elements into a completed work of art. Exhibitions are on view through Aug. 24, at the Visual Arts Center, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.

The Pigeon is in Naples

“The Pigeon Comes to Naples! A Mo Willems Exhibit” is now open at the Golisano Children's Museum of Naples (CMON), 15080 Livingston Road, Naples. Visit the whimsical world of children's author, animator and voice actor Mo Willems and his cast of lovable characters. The exhibit runs through Sept. 3. cmon.org or 239-514-0084.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

‘Prison Nation’

"Prison Nation" ― a new exhibition on the third floor of the Baker Museum ― looks at how can images tell the story of mass incarceration in the U.S. and how can photographs visualize a reality that disproportionately affects people of color and, for many, remains outside of view. Exhibit runs through Sept. 17 at the museum in Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1111.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Weekly summer concerts every 1-3 p.m., in the Norris Center, Eighth Avenue South and Eighth Street South, Naples. Free but donations are requested and appreciated. Concerts are at the same time and place every Saturday through Sept. 30 except Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. Information: naplesjazzsociety.com.

Naples Art exhibit opens

The Naples Invitational, the newest exhibit at Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples, that showcases local artists runs through Oct. 15. Curated by Naples Art Executive Director and Chief Curator Frank Verpoorten, “this exhibit will feature an intergenerational and interdisciplinary group of approximately 40 artists, whose dynamic works reflect the complexities and opportunities of the American experience today,” Naples Art's website reads. Free to Collier County residents, with proof of county residence (driver’s license); Naples Art Institute members and students; and children younger than 18. Cost is $10 for everyone else. Information: naplesart.org.

Rookery Bay summer art exhibition and reception

Friends of Rookery Bay and United Arts Collier will present their “2023 Summer Exhibition” at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road in Naples, from Aug. 1 through Oct. 27. Jackie Zorn served as juror and selected works from 30 artists who depict Florida nature in a wide variety of media, including oil, acrylic, photography, metal photography, rozome on silk, digital paint, alcohol ink, watercolor, digital paint, and mixed media. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-12, and free for ages 3 and younger as well as Friends of Rookery Bay members. Learn more at rookerybay.org.

‘World beneath the canopy’ with Ehren Fritz Gerhard

The Naples Botanical Garden’s newest exhibition, “Ehren Fritz Gerhard: Understory Wonders,” is on view in the air-conditioned Kapnick Hall through Oct. 29. “Working somewhere between scientific observation and romantic idealism, Ehren Fritz Gerhard creates moments filled with vibrant beauty and childlike wonder,” according to the press release. Using playful rhythms found in the natural world, his oil, acrylic, and mixed media compositions seem to breathe and move, imbuing energy that is both elevating and deeply calming. This exhibition, featuring 24 works created between 2017 and 2023, is included with Garden admission. Ehren Fritz Gerhard lives and works in Southwest Florida. On select dates (Sept. 2, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Oct. 14, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.), Garden guests can meet the artist to ask questions and engage in conversation while enjoying the exhibition. A live demonstration gives visitors the opportunity to experience the exhibition with a deeper knowledge and understanding of the artist’s inspiration and process. This relaxed, drop-in opportunity is included with admission, and no registration is required.

Arts Center Theatre presents ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’

The Fort Myers Theatre’s productions of The Music Man and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will be presented at the Arts Center Theatre in 2023. Tickets for the additional shows, though not part of the season ticket series, are available now. “The Music Man” follows the fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize-despite not knowing a treble clef from a trombone. It will be presented from Oct. 18 through Oct. 21. In December, the Fort Myers Theatre production of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” will travel to the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island from December 13-17. It is based on the beloved, timeless film; this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs and is adapted from the book by David Ives and Paul Blake. For tickets, visit at marcoislandart.org or call 239-394-4221.

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., the second Monday of October through April at the Library Rose Hall, with a speaker. Contact Joan Husband, Second V-P Membership, 609-675-0110. Go to calusa.org for more information.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972. Note: Starting May 1, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward is discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot-wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.