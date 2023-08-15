Camp Mackle returns to the launch pad

Submitted

Naples Daily News

Sixty-plus kids, attending Camp Mackle, built and launched rockets in a program led by the Civil Air Patrol-Marco Island Senior Squadron, during their summer camp day on Aug. 3.

Children attending Camp Mackle, grades one through five, participated in an aerospace education session this summer and learned about rocketry, propulsion, and aerodynamics. Major Jesse Lee Baker, aerospace education officer for the Marco Island Senior Squadron, led the session.

Baker reached out to Dawn Snyder, director for Camp Mackle, to plan the half-day program coordinated with camp counselors.

The kids built their rockets out of card-stock cylinders adding paper nose cones and fins.

“The compression mechanism was built out of PVC piping and utilized bicycle pumps to create a burst of air that propelled the rockets, on average, 20 feet,” said Baker.

Captain Mark Senda and Lt. Col Marian Motyl-Szary supported the educational session by providing information and assistance to optimize the children's learning experience. This is the third year that the Marco Island squadron has provided aerospace education to Camp Mackle students, reaching just under 200 kids.

What the kids learned:

The history of the Civil Air Patrol.

The role of the Civil Air Patrol in the community.

A primer on rockets and propulsion.

Hands-on rocket build and use of compressed air for rocket launches.

“This program encompasses the Civil Air Patrol’s primary functions: Youth Development and Aerospace Education,” shared Lt. Col. Robert Nager, commander of the Marco Island Squadron.

“We thank the leadership at Camp Mackle for the opportunity to collaborate. We value developing meaningful community relationships and welcome any leads on broadening this aspect of our programming,” said Nager.

Founded in 1941 and established as the official civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force seven years later, Civil Air Patrol is chartered by Congress as a nonprofit organization for youth development, aerospace education, and to promote general aviation. In an auxiliary role as a Total Force partner of the Air Force, CAP operates the world’s largest fleet of single-engine aircraft for search and rescue, disaster relief, training, and education. Civil Air Patrol is dedicated to serving America’s communities, saving lives, and shaping futures.

The Marco Island Senior Squadron is based at the Marco Island Executive Airport with missions, called by the Air Force, that run past Goodland to Seminole Park, to Port of the Islands, Everglades City, Pavilion Key, Indian Key, Cape Romano, along the shore to Big Marco Pass, from time to time extending its operations up and down the coast. When disaster strikes, such as a hurricane, the Marco Island Squadron provides emergency communications systems, assistance in locating victims, evacuation, and aerial photography damage assessment for state and federal agencies.