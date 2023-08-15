Social Scene: Just Friends learn jewelry design

Submitted

Naples Daily News

Just Friends enjoyed a warm and relaxed Summer afternoon at C.J.'s On the Bay. This month the club learned about jewelry design from Amanda Jaron of Naples. We shared stories about our favorite or meaningful jewelry pieces and learned how old, dated pieces can be combined or reset into new artistic pieces. Just Friends also welcomed a new member and celebrated four birthdays this month.

