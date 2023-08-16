Social Scene: Newcomers August luncheon

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

It was a “Viva la Fiesta” for Augusts Luncheon! Members came dressed in festive attire and learned about Hispanic history. Guest speaker Yvette Benarroch gave a fun and entertaining presentation of Hispanic culture and traditions. After a delicious lunch the program concluded with great gifts and a 50/50 raffle.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join the fun, contact our membership chairs at marconewcomers.org.

