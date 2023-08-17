3 To Do: ‘Cracker' at Arts Bonita, Happy Hour for Hope on Marco, Latin Fest at Ave Maria

Marco Eagle

1. ‘Cracker at the Ritz' at Arts Bonita

Satirical duo Compton & Bennett perform a musical poking fun at Southwest Florida, including the songs “Snowbird Come (and He Won’t Go Home),” “Swampland Scam” and “Migrant Worker Man.”

At 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22. Cost: $30. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artsbonita.org.

2. Marco Island Meals of Hope: Happy Hour for Hope

Marco Island Meals of Hope has scheduled its next Happy Hour for Hope from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Italian Deli and Market. J Robert will be providing music.

The event will feature appetizers, drinks at happy hour prices. Admission to Happy Hour for Hope is $20 and everyone is invited. All funds raised will be used to purchase food product for the annual packaging event scheduled for Nov. 18 at Marco Island Charter Middle School.

For more information visit mohmi.org.

3. This weekend: Latin Festival at Ave Maria

Celebrate Hispanic heritage Saturday, Aug. 19, in the town of Ave Maria for the Latin Festival from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., 5076 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria.

Event is free. Enjoy live music and entertainment, family fun, shopping, along with ethnic cuisine and drink specials. Golf cart parade begins at 11 a.m. Rain or shine and no coolers.

Information: avemaria.com or 239-352-3903.

More3 To Know: Feds taken to court over gopher tortoises, more

AndSWFLA To Do List: ‘One Endless Voice’ on Marco, return to ‘Mayberry’ in Bonita, more