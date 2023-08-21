3 To Do: ‘One Endless Voice,’ on Marco, ‘Land, Sea and Mind’ in Bonita

Marco Eagle

1. On display now: Exhibit celebrates cultural narratives at Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is unveiling “One Endless Voice to Enhance Our Traditions.” This open call to artists has brought forth a collection that shines a spotlight on the power of art to convey personal family history, traditions and culture.

The exhibition is on display now through Oct. 3, offering a journey into the diverse tapestry of human heritage. There will be a gallery reception from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Sept. 12.

Complementing the main exhibition, La Petite Galerie will highlight the evocative works of two distinguished artists. In August, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Anna Franklin’s “Just Flowers,” where the delicate beauty of nature intertwines with personal history to create a harmonious narrative.

September brings an opportunity to delve into the captivating photography of Austin Bell, whose lens captures moments that resonate with the shared human experience.

2. ‘Land, Sea and Mind’ exhibit at Arts Bonita

On Friday, Arts Bonita announced the award-winning artists in the new exhibition “Views: Land, Sea, and Mind.”

Geoffrey Hamel who is an adjunct art professor from Florida Gulf Coast University served as the juror and selected the five artists for awards based on demonstration of intent, the energy of execution, utilization of art media, the flow of counterbalances within the composition, and ultimately on how well each artist unified all elements into a completed work of art.

Exhibitions are on view through Aug. 24, at the Visual Arts Center, 26100 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Admission is free.

3. Friday: Los Tigres del Norte

The Grammy-winning Mexican-American band has sold millions of albums and is famous for its politically charged corridos and its stories about working people, immigrants, outlaws and politicians. Their name translates to The Tigers of The North. 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 25. $50-$200. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Information: 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

