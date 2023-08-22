Refresher training at the Civil Air Patrol

Lt. Col Robert Corriveau

Recently, members of the Marco Island and Naples Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Squadrons conducted a one-day refresher training for Mission Observer.

CAP aircrews for search and rescue missions consist of a three-member aircrew. The Mission Pilot whose duties are piloting the aircraft and safety of flight, the Mission Observer who in actuality is the Mission Commander responsible for the planning, execution and success of missions, and the Mission Scanner, the lookout for the expected target(s).

Depending on the type of mission flown, this officer may be the Aerial Photographer responsible for photographing the targets of interest.

This training session concentrated on the duties and responsibilities of the Mission Observer. Three classroom presentations covered the functions of the G1000 GPS system, the Becker (ELT) radio and the CAP mission base radios. Time was also spent creating waypoints, flight plans, search patterns and marking a found target. After a short break the members were able to practice these functions on the simulator and later in the aircraft. An auxiliary power pack was hooked up to the aircraft to supply it with power without starting the engine. Each member had an opportunity to manipulate all the buttons and knobs to perform various functions.

As noted by one of the instructors, Lt Col Bob Corriveau, “These systems are state of the art and can be a bit complicated. That is why we are constantly refreshing our knowledge of the many available procedures. It is not enough to be qualified on the systems. What we strive for is to improve our individual proficiency: that is how we stay ready to respond to search and rescue missions when called to respond.”

