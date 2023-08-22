Nurturing talent: Young Artists Academy 2023 at the Marco Island Center for the Arts

Will Watts

Correspondent

Marco Island Center for the Arts recently announced the 2023 Young Artists Academy, a “dynamic and immersive artistic experience tailored for young talents.”

The Young Artists Academy is designed to provide budding artists, in grades 6-12, with a comprehensive introduction to various artistic disciplines under the expert guidance of accomplished instructors. Over the course of the program, each participant will have the opportunity to engage with three distinct artistic disciplines, resulting in a well-rounded creative experience.

Enrollment for Young Artists Academy is limited so applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis. No applications will be accepted after Sept. 18.

This seven-week program, taking place on Saturdays from Oct. 7 through Nov. 18, from 1 until 3:30 p.m., promises to inspire and guide participants through a journey of artistic exploration and expression.

Participants will be working closely with skilled instructors in three workshops.

Clay, pottery

Workshop is with Barbara Perez and Ann Vreeland. In this hands-on workshop, students will delve into the fundamentals of pottery and clay artistry. From pinch pots to slab building, participants will master the art of creating unique pottery pieces. Custom-made underglaze designs and painting techniques will enable students to transform their artistic vision into exquisite painted pottery masterpieces.

Cursive multimedia

Workshop is with Beth Weibel: Immerse yourself in the world of design, balance, and texture through Beth Weibel's Long Live Cursive workshop. This multimedia experience will explore various aspects of artistic composition, including line, shape, color, pattern, and positive/negative space. As a creative culmination, participants will emerge from their creative journey with a personalized monogrammed beach towel, a tangible representation of their design prowess.

Intro to Acrylic Pouring

Workshop is with Tonya Hill: Join the Messterpiece Theater in an Introduction to Acrylic Pouring workshop. Acrylic pouring is a versatile painting technique that involves pouring acrylic paint onto a canvas or board. In this class, students will learn a variety of paint pouring techniques while having a blast! Students will be provided with a canvas to practice and perfect their pouring skills. Then they will create a final piece of work. Acrylic pouring allows artists to create unique and vibrant poured paintings with various patterns and effects, making it a rewarding and experimental form of art.

The culmination of the Young Artists Academy 2023 will be a Student Art Show on Nov. 18. Participants who attend all six sessions will have the opportunity to highlight their artistic growth and creativity by entering one piece of artwork into the final art show. Cash prizes will be awarded to the most exceptional works, celebrating the dedication and talent of these emerging young artists.

“We are excited to provide a platform for young artists to explore their creativity and expand their artistic horizons,” said Hyla Crane, executive director of Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Enrollment for the Young Artists Academy 2023 is now open. To secure a spot in this free of charge enrichment program, aspiring artists in grades 6 through grade 12 can download the application from the website, complete it and email it to heidi@marcoislandart.org or deliver it to the Art Center before the Sept. 18 deadline.

For more information about the Young Artists Academy 2023 and other exciting programs offered by Marco Island Center for the Arts, please visit marcoislandart.org/young-artist-academy/ or call Marco Island Center for the Arts at 239-394-4221.

