3 To Do: Stage 2 Improv on Marco, Songwriters for Vets in Bonita, DEVO exhibit

1. This weekend: Stage 2 Improv presents Comedy Night on Marco

Brace yourself for an uproarious night of comedy as Stage 2 Improv, the original improv company in Southwest Florida, graces the stage at Arts Center Theatre at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 26.

This family-friendly event promises a showcase of wit and humor that is sure to leave the audience in stitches!

Stage 2 Improv has garnered a reputation for delivering top-notch, one-of-a-kind performances that engages audience members in the on-stage antics.

“We are thrilled to bring Stage 2 Improv to Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island,” said Hyla Crane, Executive Director of Marco Island Center for the Arts and Arts Center Theatre. “We're excited to offer our community an opportunity to experience their talent and energy.”

Tickets are $20 for all seats and are available now online at marcoislandart.org/comedy-series/ or by calling the Marco Island Center for the Arts at 239-394-4221.

2. Saturday: Songwriters for Vets in Bonita Springs

Nashville songwriters return for another Southwest Florida concert raising money for military veterans through the Songwriters for Vets foundation.

They’ll perform and tell the stories behind their songs. The lineup includes Tim Nichols, Channing Wilson, Tyler Reeve, Patrick Davis and Django Walker.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. $125. VIP packages also available. The Hyatt Regency at Coconut Point, 5001 Coconut Road, Bonita Springs. Information: songwriters4vets.com.

3. DEVO 5-0: The Beginning Was The End exhibit

A 50th-anniversary exhibit celebrating the work of art-pop-rock band Devo, best known for the 1980 hit “Whip It” and its iconic MTV music video.

It’s billed as the first career-spanning survey of the group, put together by gallery director Jade Dellinger, who co-wrote two books about the band. Exhibits include stage costumes, instruments, props, handwritten lyrics, concert flyers, concept art and more.

Opens Aug. 28 and continues through Dec. 9. No opening reception, but lectures, concerts and special events will be announced later. Free. Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida SouthWestern State College, 8099 College Parkway S.W., Building L, south Fort Myers. Information: 489-9313 or rauschenberggallery.com.

