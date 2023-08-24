SWFLA To Do List: Jesse Jones Jr. in Bonita, play readings on Marco, more

Marco Eagle

AUGUST

Jesse Jones Jr. in Bonita

The Miami native is a virtuoso saxophonist who started his first band, the Melt-Jess Jazz Quintet, in high school with trumpeter brother Melton Mustafa (who later left to play with Count Basie). Jones formed his own quartet and remains a longtime fixture in Miami’s jazz scene. At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26. $35. Arts Bonita Center for Performing Arts, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artsbonita.org.

Rapper 454 at Davis Art Center

Orlando-born, New York City rapper 454 performs in downtown Fort Myers. The show also includes local hip-hop and pop acts Terry Presume, Ike Offline, Kidd Kwest, Last Minute, Joseph Fields and ALX (brother to pop singer/rapper and “Euphoria” actor Dominic Fike). Presented by local art collective Artisan Trash & DLC. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. $20. Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, 2301 First St., downtown Fort Myers. tinyurl.com/bdfcah7p.

Fall Home & Garden Show at Caloosa Sound

The 27th-annual Fall Home & Garden Show returns with more home-improvement products and presentations from contractors, remodelers and home specialists. There will also be hourly prize drawings. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Aug. 26-27. Free. Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., downtown Fort Myers. Information: expomanagementinc.com.

An afternoon of play readings

Arts Center Theatre is thrilled will have “An Afternoon of Play Readings,” at 3 p.m., Aug. 27. The event showcases the creative talents of two local playwrights. The featured play readings will be from “Other Priorities” written by Leslie Sanderson, “Infrequent Flyers” written by Leslie Sanderson and “Famlet” written by Alex Costello. “Other Priorities” penned by Leslie Sanderson, delves into the moral apathy toward gun control and school safety while “Infrequent Flyers,” explores the intricacies of human interactions in an overcrowded flight that places a no-frills passenger and her service animal alongside a full-price passenger that tests the limits of goodwill and airline regulations. “Famlet” offers a fresh take on family dynamics with textual inspiration and excerpts from Shakespeare’s Hamlet. “We are proud to showcase the talents of area playwrights, directors, and actors in this special event,” said Arts Center Theatre and Marco Island Center for the Arts Executive Director, Hyla Crane. “The Arts Center Theatre is committed to providing a platform for creative expression within our community. We invite everyone to join us for an afternoon of thought-provoking and entertaining play readings.”

Hand & Harvest Artisan Market

Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 28 and Sept. 9 and Sept. 23, at Mercato, 9110 Strada Place, Naples. Work of local artisans plus cooking demos and more. Information: experiencemercato.com.

John Rudnitsky at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 31, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

PAW Patrol Live!: 'Heroes Unite'

The heroic pups from Nickelodeon’s animated preschool TV series come to life in an all-new show at Hertz Arena. Audience members get to be honorary members of the pack and help navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time. The show promises “stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along.” 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29-30. $45-$85. Parking on site is $30, plus taxes and fees (no cash accepted). Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

More3 To Do: Stage 2 Improv on Marco, Songwriters for Vets in Bonita, DEVO exhibit

And‘Watts for Dinner’: The Boulevard – Dishing out the perfect blend of ingredients

SEPTEMBER

Fort Myers Art Walk

The monthly event in downtown Fort Myers features new art exhibits at downtown galleries, receptions, live music and art vendors outside on First Street. September’s exhibits include Miguel Vazquez’s paintings and sculptured made from recycled materials at Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. From 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Free. Art Walk takes place on the first Friday of each month. Downtown Fort Myers. Information: facebook.com/fortmyersartwalk.

'Storm Stories' exhibit

A collaborative exhibit featuring artwork and written personal stories detailing people’s various Hurricane Ian experiences. The written stories, compiled by the Gulf Coast Writers Association, will be printed in a new book also called “Storm Stories.” Opens Friday, Sept. 1 and continues through Sept. 30. No opening reception, but there will be a closing reception on Sept. 28, the one-year anniversary of Ian. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. Information: 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

Wilderpalooza fundraiser concert for Soapy Tuna, Cinder guitarist

Southwest Florida bands perform Labor Day weekend to raise money for James Wilder, guitarist for local rock acts Cinder and Soapy Tuna. Wilder has been diagnosed with stage 4, metastasized colon cancer and needs help with his medical bills and other expenses. The lineup includes Soapy Tuna, 420 Brothers, Smack Daddy, Radio Ghost, Geek Skwad, A200 and Crowley’s Alibi. There will also be raffles and shirts for sale. 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. $15 in advance, $25 at the door. The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon, 2158 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Information: 985-9839 or theranchfortmyers.com.

Denny Laine of The Moody Blues and Wings

Singer-songwriter Denny Laine was a founding member of rock bands Wings (with Paul McCartney) and The Moody Blues. The Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will play an acoustic concert and tells stories from his career. This concert was originally scheduled for July 7 but postponed due to illness. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. $49. Limited tickets left. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. Information: 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

ONGOING

Last chance: Theatre Conspiracy’s ‘Sanctuary City’

In this drama from Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, two young, undocumented immigrants depend on each other for survival as they fight for a place for themselves in America. Through Aug. 26. Cost: $32. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. Information: 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

Corkscrew hosts traveling photography exhibit

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is hostingt the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition at its Blair Visitor Center through Aug. 31.Visitors can enjoy a display of the stunning winning images and learn more about birdlife in North America. All eleven photo reproductions are available for purchase with proceeds supporting the Sanctuary. The exhibit is open to Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary visitors seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission tickets to visit the Sanctuary cost $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6 to 14, and free for members. Online tickets are recommended at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.

The Pigeon is in Naples

“The Pigeon Comes to Naples! A Mo Willems Exhibit” is now open at the Golisano Children's Museum of Naples (CMON), 15080 Livingston Road, Naples. Visit the whimsical world of children's author, animator and voice actor Mo Willems and his cast of lovable characters. The exhibit runs through Sept. 3. cmon.org or 239-514-0084.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Broadway Palm’s ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Broadway Palm usually does nothing but musicals on its main stage. Now it’s trying something different: A stage adaptation of Agatha Christie’s much-loved murder mystery, “Murder on the Orient Express.” The story ― adapted into a 2017 movie starring Johnny Depp, Judi Dench and more ― involves an American tycoon stabbed to death on a passenger train. Everyone is a suspect, and detective Hercule Poirot is on the case. Now through Sept. 16. Cost: $56-$80. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Information: 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com.

‘Prison Nation’

"Prison Nation" ― a new exhibition on the third floor of the Baker Museum ― looks at how can images tell the story of mass incarceration in the U.S. and how can photographs visualize a reality that disproportionately affects people of color and, for many, remains outside of view. Exhibit runs through Sept. 17 at the museum in Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1111.

Naples Jazzmasters Dixieland Band

Weekly summer concerts every 1-3 p.m., in the Norris Center, Eighth Avenue South and Eighth Street South, Naples. Free but donations are requested and appreciated. Concerts are at the same time and place every Saturday through Sept. 30 except Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. Information: naplesjazzsociety.com.

Exhibit celebrates cultural narratives at Center for the Arts

The Marco Island Center for the Arts is unveiling “One Endless Voice to Enhance Our Traditions.” This open call to artists has brought forth a collection that shines a spotlight on the power of art to convey personal family history, traditions and culture. The exhibition is on display now through Oct. 3, offering a journey into the diverse tapestry of human heritage. There will be a gallery reception from 5:30 until 7 p.m., Sept. 12. Complementing the main exhibition, La Petite Galerie will highlight the evocative works of two distinguished artists. In August, immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Anna Franklin’s “Just Flowers,” where the delicate beauty of nature intertwines with personal history to create a harmonious narrative. September brings an opportunity to delve into the captivating photography of Austin Bell, whose lens captures moments that resonate with the shared human experience.

Naples Art exhibit opens

The Naples Invitational, the newest exhibit at Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples, that showcases local artists runs through Oct. 15. Curated by Naples Art Executive Director and Chief Curator Frank Verpoorten, “this exhibit will feature an intergenerational and interdisciplinary group of approximately 40 artists, whose dynamic works reflect the complexities and opportunities of the American experience today,” Naples Art's website reads. Free to Collier County residents, with proof of county residence (driver’s license); Naples Art Institute members and students; and children younger than 18. Cost is $10 for everyone else. Information: naplesart.org.

Rookery Bay summer art exhibition and reception

Friends of Rookery Bay and United Arts Collier will present their “2023 Summer Exhibition” at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road in Naples, from Aug. 1 through Oct. 27. Jackie Zorn served as juror and selected works from 30 artists who depict Florida nature in a wide variety of media, including oil, acrylic, photography, metal photography, rozome on silk, digital paint, alcohol ink, watercolor, digital paint, and mixed media. The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 4-12, and free for ages 3 and younger as well as Friends of Rookery Bay members. Learn more at rookerybay.org.

‘World beneath the canopy’ with Ehren Fritz Gerhard

The Naples Botanical Garden’s newest exhibition, “Ehren Fritz Gerhard: Understory Wonders,” is on view in the air-conditioned Kapnick Hall through Oct. 29. “Working somewhere between scientific observation and romantic idealism, Ehren Fritz Gerhard creates moments filled with vibrant beauty and childlike wonder,” according to the press release. Using playful rhythms found in the natural world, his oil, acrylic, and mixed media compositions seem to breathe and move, imbuing energy that is both elevating and deeply calming. This exhibition, featuring 24 works created between 2017 and 2023, is included with Garden admission. Ehren Fritz Gerhard lives and works in Southwest Florida. On select dates (Sept. 2, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Oct. 14, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.), Garden guests can meet the artist to ask questions and engage in conversation while enjoying the exhibition. A live demonstration gives visitors the opportunity to experience the exhibition with a deeper knowledge and understanding of the artist’s inspiration and process. This relaxed, drop-in opportunity is included with admission, and no registration is required.

Arts Center Theatre presents ‘The Music Man’ and ‘Irving Berlin’s White Christmas’

The Fort Myers Theatre’s productions of The Music Man and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will be presented at the Arts Center Theatre in 2023. Tickets for the additional shows, though not part of the season ticket series, are available now. “The Music Man” follows the fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize-despite not knowing a treble clef from a trombone. It will be presented from Oct. 18 through Oct. 21. In December, the Fort Myers Theatre production of “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” will travel to the Arts Center Theatre on Marco Island from December 13-17. It is based on the beloved, timeless film; this heartwarming musical adaptation features 17 Irving Berlin songs and is adapted from the book by David Ives and Paul Blake. For tickets, visit at marcoislandart.org or call 239-394-4221.

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., the second Monday of October through April at the Library Rose Hall, with a speaker. Contact Joan Husband, Second V-P Membership, 609-675-0110. Go to calusa.org for more information.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972. Note: Starting May 1, the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center will be open 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward is discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot-wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

NOVEMBER

5th Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show

The 5th Annual Rookery Bay Classic Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18, at Florida SouthWestern State College, 7505 Grand Lely Drive, Naples. Hosted by Island Automotive to support Friends of Rookery Bay, the event will have more than 100 cars representing everything from pre-1930s antiques, icons from the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s, muscle cars from the ‘60s/‘70s and exotic/high performance race cars from yesterday and today. The day will include food and specialty vendors, family-friendly activities, and entertainment. Car registration at $25 per vehicle is open at rookerybay.org/carshow. Same-day registration will be $35. Cash-only admission to the car show is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 3-12 and free for children three and younger, and includes a free pass to visit the nearby Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center by Dec. 31. Event proceeds help support education, conservation and research within the 110,000-acre Rookery Bay Research Reserve, which encompasses 40% of Collier County’s coastline. For more information, call Island Automotive at 239-394-3458.

