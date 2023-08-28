3 To Do: Corkscrew exhibit, ‘Storm Stories,’ more

Marco Eagle

1. Last chance: Corkscrew hosts traveling photography exhibit

Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is hostingt the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition at its Blair Visitor Center through Aug. 31.

Visitors can enjoy a display of the stunning winning images and learn more about birdlife in North America. All eleven photo reproductions are available for purchase with proceeds supporting the Sanctuary.

The exhibit is open to Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary visitors seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Admission tickets to visit the Sanctuary cost $17 for adults, $6 for kids 6 to 14, and free for members. Online tickets are recommended at corkscrew.audubon.org/visit.

2. ‘Storm Stories’ exhibit opens Friday

A collaborative exhibit featuring artwork and written personal stories detailing people’s various Hurricane Ian experiences.

The written stories, compiled by the Gulf Coast Writers Association, will be printed in a new book also called “Storm Stories.”

Opens Friday, Sept. 1 and continues through Sept. 30. No opening reception, but there will be a closing reception on Sept. 28, the one-year anniversary of Ian.

At the Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers.

Information: 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

3. PAW Patrol Live!: 'Heroes Unite'

The heroic pups from Nickelodeon’s animated preschool TV series come to life in an all-new show at Hertz Arena. Audience members get to be honorary members of the pack and help navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time.

The show promises “stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along.” 6 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29-30. Cost: $45-$85. Parking on site is $30, plus taxes and fees (no cash accepted).

Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Information: 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

