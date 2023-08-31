3 To Do: Hank Denson opens Off the Hook; Wilderpalooza fundraiser, more

Marco Eagle

1. Saturday: Atlanta comedian at Off The Hook

After being closed for a month and $1 million in renovations, Off The Hook has reopened. Atlanta‑comedian Hank Denson performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; and 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Sunday: Wilderpalooza fundraiser concert for Soapy Tuna, Cinder guitarist

Southwest Florida bands perform Labor Day weekend to raise money for James Wilder, guitarist for local rock acts Cinder and Soapy Tuna.

Wilder has been diagnosed with stage 4, metastasized colon cancer and needs help with his medical bills and other expenses. The lineup includes Soapy Tuna, 420 Brothers, Smack Daddy, Radio Ghost, Geek Skwad, A200 and Crowley’s Alibi.

There will also be raffles and shirts for sale. 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3. $15 in advance, $25 at the door. The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon, 2158 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. Information: 985-9839 or theranchfortmyers.com.

3. This weekend: New art exhibit at Baker Museum

Artist Tamara Kostianovsky utilizes repurposed clothing and other textiles to create dynamic works of sculpture that reference humankind’s connections to nature by echoing the forms of birds, tree stumps, plants and cow carcasses.

This exhibition, the artist’s first in the southeastern United States, will include new work inspired by the bird and plant life of Southwest Florida. Exhibition runs Sept. 2 through April 7 on first floor of the Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

Information: artisnaples.org or 239‑597‑1111.