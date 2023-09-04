3 To Do: Chris Kattan at Off the Hook, Assessment Fair in Estero, more

Marco Eagle

1. Friday: Chris Kattan at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8; 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9; and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

2. Thursday: Denny Laine of The Moody Blues and Wings

Singer-songwriter Denny Laine was a founding member of rock bands Wings (with Paul McCartney) and The Moody Blues. The Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will play an acoustic concert and tells stories from his career.

This concert was originally scheduled for July 7 but postponed due to illness. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7. $49. Limited tickets left. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers.

Information: 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

3. This weekend: Assessment Fair at the Estero Historical Society

The annual Assessment Fair at the Estero Historical Society will be held Friday Sept. 8 through 10. Professional appraiser Richard Gannon, president of Gannon’s Antiques & Art, will be providing evaluation and opinions about the items that participants bring to the event.

Anyone who wishes to bring items to be appraised must register in advance for a time slot on the EHS website which is esterohistoricalsociety.com no later than Sept. 7. Each participant can bring up to three items for assessment with a donation fee of $15 per item for EHS members and $20 for non-members. The funds raised will go directly to support the historical society’s building maintenance and repair program.

The annual Assessment Fair at the Estero Historical Society will be held from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8; 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 and 4 until 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10, at the museum buildings located at 9285 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. in Estero Park. Attendance without an assessment is free. Learn more about the Estero Historical Society at the website above or at http://facebook.com/esterohistory.

